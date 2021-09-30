CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldog Alumni Take Pride in Team’s Bite

By Murray Anderson
calexicochronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALEXICO — With three wins in its first five games, the Calexico High School football team is off to one of its best starts in the last 13 years. The three wins is as many, or more, than the Bulldogs have seen in all but two years dating back to 2008. The 2012 and 2016 teams lead the way in wins over the last dozen years, but the current team has done well enough to currently sit sixth in the MaxPreps CIF-San Diego Section Division V rankings.

