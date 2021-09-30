Hospital Care at Home: Henry Ford Health System and Contessa Partner to Create New Choice for Patients
Detroit, Mich. and Nashville, Tenn. (September 30, 2021) – Henry Ford Health System announced a new partnership today with the nation’s leading operator of high-acuity home care, Contessa, an Amedisys company (NASDAQ: AMED). The joint venture’s high-acuity home care offering includes Hospital Care at Home, Skilled Nursing Care at Home and Palliative Care at Home, which brings all the essential elements of hospital, rehabilitation and medical care for skilled nursing patients and broader palliative care services into the comfort of patients’ homes. This first-for-Michigan at-home option is proven to decrease costs and improve outcomes for enrolled patients.www.henryford.com
