September 30: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1937, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The third warship to bear the name of Brooklyn was today ready to play her part in upholding the traditions of the American Navy. In the presence of several hundred prominent local officials and representatives of patriotic and civic societies, the formal commissioning of the new cruiser took place at 2:30 this afternoon in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. When the colors, jack and commission pennant had been hoisted as the guard presented arms and the bugler sounded ‘colors,’ the Navy Department orders for the commissioning were read and actual command of the ship was given to Capt. William D. Brereton. In charge of the ceremony — which was brief and formal in accordance with time-honored custom — was Rear Admiral Harris Laning, commandant of the 3rd Naval District, which includes the Navy Yard. This was the last important official act of Admiral Laning as he retires tomorrow after 45 years of distinguished service. He will reach the statutory age limit of 64 on Oct. 18.”