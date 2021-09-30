CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

September 30: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON THIS DAY IN 1937, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The third warship to bear the name of Brooklyn was today ready to play her part in upholding the traditions of the American Navy. In the presence of several hundred prominent local officials and representatives of patriotic and civic societies, the formal commissioning of the new cruiser took place at 2:30 this afternoon in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. When the colors, jack and commission pennant had been hoisted as the guard presented arms and the bugler sounded ‘colors,’ the Navy Department orders for the commissioning were read and actual command of the ship was given to Capt. William D. Brereton. In charge of the ceremony — which was brief and formal in accordance with time-honored custom — was Rear Admiral Harris Laning, commandant of the 3rd Naval District, which includes the Navy Yard. This was the last important official act of Admiral Laning as he retires tomorrow after 45 years of distinguished service. He will reach the statutory age limit of 64 on Oct. 18.”

brooklyneagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Facebook whistleblower tells Congress social network is 'accountable to no one'

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen argued at a Senate hearing Tuesday that Congress needs to require more transparency from the social networking giant. “I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” she said to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. Haugen, 37,...
ABC News

Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said. The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said. Earlier in the...
Reuters

U.S. Senate to vote on debt ceiling, Republicans say they will oppose

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's Democrats planned a Wednesday vote in the Senate to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling, setting up yet another confrontation with Republicans that risks an economically crippling federal credit default. The effort seemed destined to fail as the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell,...
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of Southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devastating as others...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents who mishandled Nassar sex abuse allegations

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Elfman
Person
Lacey Chabert
Person
Marilyn Mccoo
Person
Len Cariou
Person
Fran Drescher

Comments / 0

Community Policy