Big Bear, CA

161 Marina Point Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 21789578)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUR PICTURE PERFECT, MOUNTAIN HOME AWAITS. Big Bear Lake is the place to be, especially when you reside in Eagle Point Estates, one of the best neighborhoods on the mountain. Curb appeal galore with a running brook, as well as lush gardens in spring/summer, in the front yard. Walking into the 4 beds and 2 full baths home, youll feel warmth, comfort and rustic charm without compromising any modern convenience. Original hardwood floors + vaulted ceilings alongside stainless steel appliances in the kitchen; a new, stunning walk-in shower in the en-suite, main bathroom; a just-purchased hot tub in the backyard; a new shingled roof and much more. Layout is light, bright + open with the bedrooms located down the hall from the living areas. With a fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar, dining room and den, there are many places to enjoy. Main bedroom opens up to the expansive, raised deck with wrap around yard with much space for entertaining family + friends. The mature trees provide both beauty in the winter + shade in the summer. Eagle Point Estates Home Owners have exclusive use of Eagle Point Marina and the property comes with its own boat slip (#65); a community tennis court; a private park with a basketball court and play area; plus there are walking trails. Convenient to everything plus only a short walk to Big Bear Lake (3 minutes) and the other Eagle Point Estates amenities. Snow Summit is less than 5 minutes away. No short term rentals. Dont miss this!

2166 1st Lane, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # PW21221452)

Sunny Erwin Lake setting with level, easy access location for this 2 bed, 1 bath cabin. Open living area with vaulted T&G cedar ceilings and large brick fireplace. Large kitchen with bar seating and slider to side deck. 2 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Street to street lot provides plenty of options. Great views of Sugarloaf mountain and open acreage. Close to Hwy. 38 with convenient access off the mountain, and just a 15 minute drive to town!
BIG BEAR, CA
400 Pine Knot #D-50 Boulevard, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # PW21220988)

Location, convenience, AND a HydroHoist Boat lift included! Park your boat and walk on up to Pine knot Village for some dining and entertainment, and hop back on and enjoy the water! Don't forget the spectacular 4th of July fireworks show! Just hop on your boat and enjoy the view. In it's current location, there is no one directly behind you for ease of loading and unloading. Now is your chance to become a member of the Dock Club Association that offers you a deeded dockominium. As an member, you will get “fee simple” deeded equal undivided interest ownership in the facility, full time management and security, parking passes and designated owner parking, access codes to restrooms for owners only, key cards for the members only entrance, access to the members only area on The Dock Club website, marine hardware store, service shop, individual dock boxes, and other members only benefits.
BIG BEAR, CA
621 Los Angeles Avenue, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # SW21220409)

Coming soon! Turnkey Mountain Cabin offering 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home was built in 2007 located on a quiet neighborhood. As you walk into the home you will see an open bright living room will a large cozy fireplace perfect to keep you warm towards winter days. Next, you will find an open concept kitchen with a center island with lots of cabinets space, all kitchen appliances are included. There is a seperate laundry room area with a washer and dryer included. Next, through the hallway you will find 3 nice size bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and patio sliding door to access the backyard deck perfect for barbequing and relaxing in a tranquil setting. Come see what this cabin has to offer! whether you are looking for a vacation home to getaway or a primary residence this home is it!
BIG BEAR, CA
43021 Monterey Street, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21220910)

Great location for this getaway in the woods! This home has a lot to offer, here are the most recent upgrades: Kitchen has been remodeled including newer appliances, flooring, counter tops. Bathrooms flooring and toilets have been replaced. Newer Sauna. Retainer wall is about 1 year old including concrete blocks. Balcony flooring has been replaced including weather conditioned sealer. Laminate flooring throughout first floor. 2 newer windows and sliding door by deck area. Redwood deck. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!
BIG BEAR, CA
1186 Sheephorn Road, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21216833)

Illusion of Seclusion..Enjoy the peaceful setting of this unique open beamed designed home. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has a great nostalgic family getaway feeling tucked into the oaks with a large 2 car garage, large build up area with laundry hookups and plenty of storage. Enjoy the open skylights and large beams of this open concept cabin. Vaulted ceilings in the bedrooms give out the roomy open feeling. This home has been enjoyed and cared for by the same family for over 2 decades and has never been a vacation Rental. Outside decks open to the wooded back yard filled with oaks, pines and a seasonal stream. The adjacent lot may also be purchased. This is a rare find.
BIG BEAR, CA
1112 Sugarloaf Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108241)

Wonderful one story home in lovely area of Bear City. Walk to Oktoberfest from this residence and enjoy a level sunny location. Huge great room with cathedral ceiling opens to the spacious kitchen with custom tile backsplash. All three bedrooms on the same level for easy living. The master suite is spacious and cheerful. Outside enjoy the huge back deck and fenced yard. There is a shed for your toys, too. The exterior was just painted and decks stained. This property is located in a quiet area that would be super for a full time home or a vacation rental as it is just minutes to the slopes, village and lake.
BIG BEAR, CA
1024 Sierra Avenue, Big Bear City, CA 92315 (MLS # 32108209)

A small cozy cabin in a nice quiet neighborhood. Great weekend get-a-way. Has fenced rear yard for your dogs. About a 10 minute drive to lake or ski slopes. GARAGE No Garage, Parking Space(s) HOA DUES 0. INTERIOR Breakfast Bar. LOT 2750 sq ft. LOT DESCRIPTION Level. LOT DIMENSIONS 25...
BIG BEAR, CA
214 E.Country Club Blvd, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21219484)

If you are looking for an absolute doll house in a quiet, well kept neighborhood you have finally found it! Wonderful cathedral wood beamed ceiling in the living room with a free standing fireplace. Step saver kitchen. Very will maintained home. 12 x 8 storage shed in back. This house is nicely furnished. Move in ready. You have got to come and see this one!
BIG BEAR, CA
650 Riverside Avenue, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # EV21217853)

Enjoy the Mountains in this sweet home! Comes furnished and ready to go! This home offers 2 bedrooms, and 1 3/4 bath, vaulted ceilings, open floorplan, a large back covered patio and so much more!. SCHOOLS. School District Bear Valley Unified. Additional Details. AIR None. APPLIANCES Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator,...
MLS
403 Highland Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # BB21218997)

The mountain life is sweet in The Sugar Cube! Off the beaten path and nestled among the pine trees of Sugar Loaf, this updated Geodesic Dome cabin is just 10 minutes from the lake and 15 minutes from the slopes. Atop the 14 foot high ceiling, warm light shines in and your eyes peak out through the skylights to the surrounding pine trees. A truly unique mountain retreat, The Sugar Cube has the potential to shine online as a vacation rental. The front deck makes a great first impression, the large driveway can store a boat/RV, and the workshop can store all of the bikes, snowboards and fishing poles. Nearby is the National Forest, hiking and biking trails and Sugar Loaf Park. Photos coming soon!!!
MLS
42787 Meadow Hill Place, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # PW21218536)

Ustom Dixon-built home privately located at the end of a cul-de-sac in prime Eagle Mountain neighborhood of Fox Farm ~ Light & bright (even in Winter) due to the cathedral ceilings & dual pane windows ~ Large open floor plan uniquely designed so living room/kitchen space is central to surrounding bedrooms, not sharing walls, assuring privacy ~ Knotty pine T&G ceilings ~ Floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace w/ insert ~ Gorgeous kitchen w/ lots of storage, ss appliances, large prep/entertainment island & a wealth of lighting ~ Master suite features soaring ceilings, lots of windows to view the trees, & master bath w/ walk-in closet & jetted tub ~ Secondary bedrooms are over-sized w/ one having an attached bath ~ Tiled throughout w/ carpeting in bedrooms ~ Large covered deck that traverses the backside of the home ~ Low maintenance siding, deck, & yard w/ artificial turf ~ Water softener ~ 220 in garage ~ New roof in 2017, new furnace in 2016~ Exterior painted in 2019~ Don't miss out on this!
MLS
367 Leonard Lane, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32108234)

This large lot has two beautiful vintage cabins. One Cabin is around 900 sf and has 2 bedrooms with full bath. Second cabin is around 500 sf with one bedroom . These 2 cabins nested in large oak and pine trees . You have a lot of room to do addition to the house or add a garage. This property is minutes away from National Forest, Ski resort, Lake, biking, hiking and much more out door activities. cabins will be great income property, second home or vacation rental.
SUGARLOAF, CA
39535 N Shore Drive, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # EV21209086)

You've been looking for the cozy cottage retreat...look no further! This home will be your mountain retreat that you will be coming to for years to come. Well appointed lot with large deck and jacuzzi in the back yard with ample room to make your indoor/outdoor entertainment dreams come alive. The loft bedroom will give you extra sleeping area and the home has plenty of light coming in for an open feel. If you are ready to get into the mountain market and take advantage of the low interest rates...put this one on your list!
FAWNSKIN, CA
637 Irving Way, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108173)

Warm and Cozy Cabin Retreat! Unwind and enjoy in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home that has been updated with laminate flooring, a fireplace in the living room, updated eat in kitchen with newer appliances, granite counter tops and pantry, separate mud/laundry room and a nice size backyard deck to enjoy the fresh mountain air and native mountain trees. Both bedrooms include ceiling fans and the backyard is partially fenced. Short distance to shopping, ski resorts and lake. A great opportunity to make an investment in Big Bear!
BIG BEAR, CA
399 Imperial Avenue, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32108208)

You’ll absolutely fall in love with this beautiful cabin! Gorgeously treed setting with an asphalt driveway and front enclosed deck provides the cabin feel you are looking for. The large living area and windows throughout give you the feeling of spaciousness. One bedroom, one bath with stunning wood exterior and hardwood flooring interior. For those cold winter nights there’s a new freestanding gas stove in the living room which adds delight to the cabin feel. The backyard includes a privacy fence and the large back deck is a wonderful place to hang out and BBQ. Under house storage is always an amazing plus to any property allowing for a great primary home or vacation rental!
SUGARLOAF, CA
726 Talmadge Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32108214)

Assigned address is on Talmadge, but access is by driveway on South side of property to the West at 719 Temple. Small studio type cabin, major fixer with portions open down to the studs inside. Does have a new roof. Seller will continue to re-hab and price will change as work is completed. Property at 719 Temple also available under separate listing. Seller prefers selling both properties together. Easement for access will be created and recorded if sold separately. Call Listing Agent for description of planned easement.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
1246 Sand Canyon Court, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219068139DA)

Classic, retro Sierra style 3 bedroom cabin steps from National Forest and Sand Canyon Wash. The location and style of this home is all about Big Bear Lake. The home is slightly dated, and is ready for your personal touch. Sierra style, with beamed ceilings, two brick fireplaces, one in living room and one in family/entertainment room are both wood burning, and with two separate living spaces, makes this a very special mountain home for a larger gathering. Bike and hiking trails and just down the street, along with the Sand Canyon seasonal wash, which is fun to explore. This cabin comes furnished, and could be a nice 2nd home getaway or an investment property. Close to Bear Mountain Ski Resort, the Big Bear Zoo and Bear Mountain Golf Course, yet private and semi secluded because it is located on a quiet street, with towering pine trees all around. A Big Bear classic indeed!
MLS
596 Villa Grove Avenue, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # PW21211311)

Fabulous opportunity for investor! This home has been a super successful vacation rental netting $93k last year for the owner! 5 bed, 4 bath boasts a beautiful greatroom w/ fireplace, upgraded kitchen w/ center island, spacious dining. There is a bedroom & bathroom on the main floor. Upstairs, enjoy new flooring, 2 beds large "jack and jill" bathroom & loft. Downstairs is a super fun gameroom. Pool table with new felting, fireplace, fooz ball, 2 more bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Owner has added over $30k in upgrades in the past year. Level sunny driveway and plenty of parking in front of the attached two car garage. This home will come furnished with beautiful furnishings and is ready for you to enjoy! Gorgeous location in peaceful upper Moonridge. The lot offers seclusion and views of the forest and mountains. There are two back decks . Wonderful property for the whole gang!
BIG BEAR, CA
