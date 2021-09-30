161 Marina Point Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 21789578)

YOUR PICTURE PERFECT, MOUNTAIN HOME AWAITS. Big Bear Lake is the place to be, especially when you reside in Eagle Point Estates, one of the best neighborhoods on the mountain. Curb appeal galore with a running brook, as well as lush gardens in spring/summer, in the front yard. Walking into the 4 beds and 2 full baths home, youll feel warmth, comfort and rustic charm without compromising any modern convenience. Original hardwood floors + vaulted ceilings alongside stainless steel appliances in the kitchen; a new, stunning walk-in shower in the en-suite, main bathroom; a just-purchased hot tub in the backyard; a new shingled roof and much more. Layout is light, bright + open with the bedrooms located down the hall from the living areas. With a fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar, dining room and den, there are many places to enjoy. Main bedroom opens up to the expansive, raised deck with wrap around yard with much space for entertaining family + friends. The mature trees provide both beauty in the winter + shade in the summer. Eagle Point Estates Home Owners have exclusive use of Eagle Point Marina and the property comes with its own boat slip (#65); a community tennis court; a private park with a basketball court and play area; plus there are walking trails. Convenient to everything plus only a short walk to Big Bear Lake (3 minutes) and the other Eagle Point Estates amenities. Snow Summit is less than 5 minutes away. No short term rentals. Dont miss this!