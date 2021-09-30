CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Need to Make Schools Human Again. That Means Treating Teachers With Respect.

By Jennifer Yoo-Brannon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first thing I noticed when we returned to school after remote learning was that my conversations with teachers got real deep real fast. As an instructional coach, the most important role I have is as a listener. The best part of my job is bearing witness to the deep self-reflection that leads to perspective shifts and instructional changes. So I listened as teachers reflected on their time teaching online and, in my listening, I heard the common desire for authenticity and an unwillingness to return to the status quo. As one teacher told me, “I wasn’t really making it work before the pandemic and I definitely don’t want to go back to that.”

Comments / 71

Mary Jane Brutzman
5d ago

TikTok is a company that tells students to hurt, distrdpect and dehumanize teachers. This site should be taken down so kids can focus on their education.

Reply(2)
14
Jerry Phillips
5d ago

if the teachers want respect stop pushing your political agenda's on the kid's and teach them the tools they need to succeed in life🧐

Reply(17)
27
empath
5d ago

Parents need to give the their children hope, boundaries, love and support. Teachers do need to keep their political feelings at home. Teachers need to teach, children need to learn.

Reply
13
