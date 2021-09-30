We Need to Make Schools Human Again. That Means Treating Teachers With Respect.

The first thing I noticed when we returned to school after remote learning was that my conversations with teachers got real deep real fast. As an instructional coach, the most important role I have is as a listener. The best part of my job is bearing witness to the deep self-reflection that leads to perspective shifts and instructional changes. So I listened as teachers reflected on their time teaching online and, in my listening, I heard the common desire for authenticity and an unwillingness to return to the status quo. As one teacher told me, “I wasn’t really making it work before the pandemic and I definitely don’t want to go back to that.”