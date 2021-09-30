CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundraiser To Help With Special Olympics Trip

Cover picture for the articleJustin Latimer has set his sights high — and his former schoolmates are gearing up to support him. Latimer is planning to travel to Florida in June 2022 to participate in the Special Olympics USA Games to compete in Bocce. To help him reach his goal, the National Honor Society chapter at Chautauqua Lake Central School is planning a fundraiser during the Homecoming football game this Friday. Honor Society students will be taking donations throughout the game to benefit Latimer’s trip.

CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
CNN

The latest on the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

Democrats are pondering a one-time rules change to the filibuster to avoid default. Here's what it means. Democrats are on the verge of potentially altering the contours of the Senate with a potential one-time rules change that would enable them to pass a debt ceiling increase well ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline.
CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online. Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.
