Fundraiser To Help With Special Olympics Trip

Justin Latimer has set his sights high — and his former schoolmates are gearing up to support him. Latimer is planning to travel to Florida in June 2022 to participate in the Special Olympics USA Games to compete in Bocce. To help him reach his goal, the National Honor Society chapter at Chautauqua Lake Central School is planning a fundraiser during the Homecoming football game this Friday. Honor Society students will be taking donations throughout the game to benefit Latimer’s trip.