Over the decades, chart-topper and AD100 designer Lenny Kravitz has circled the globe time and time again—whether performing on tour or just scouring the world for creative inspiration. And though travel has looked a bit different of late, this rock-and-roll legend hasn’t lost any of that nomadic spirit. Case in point: Kravitz’s second furniture collection for CB2, a 72-piece line that draws on his far-flung adventures, as well as his homes in Brazil (AD, May 2019) and Paris. “It is based on a mélange of places, things, and people that I have encountered,” says Kravitz, who imbued each design with signature cosmopolitan flair.

