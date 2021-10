The night she turned 37, Barbara Jackson put her 2-year-old daughter Olivia Copeland to bed and walked to the kitchen. She felt a little odd but didn’t think much of it. The next thing Barbara remembers, she was in the hospital. Doctors were telling her she was a rare survivor of cardiac arrest. Doctors also said they didn’t know why it happened, leaving Barbara concerned it would happen again.

