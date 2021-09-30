Kate Middleton holds tarantula named Charlotte; Prince William handles snake

LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland — If you thought the life of a royal was all glitz and glamour, think again.

According to People magazine, things got a bit hairy – literally – for Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, on Wednesday as she and her husband, Prince William, visited a petting zoo on Ulster University’s Magee Campus in Northern Ireland.

As photographers looked on, the 39-year-old duchess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, opened her palms and held a large spider that shares a name with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

“A surprise guest appearance from Charlotte the tarantula,” Kensington Palace captioned a photo that quickly went viral, earning more than 11,000 likes on Twitter.

Meanwhile, William, also 39, tried his hand at snake handling.

“The children won’t believe what I’ve been holding,” the father of three said in a video shared by CBS News.

