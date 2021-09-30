CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Kate Middleton holds tarantula named Charlotte; Prince William handles snake

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430j9B_0cCpZzMU00

LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland — If you thought the life of a royal was all glitz and glamour, think again.

According to People magazine, things got a bit hairy – literally – for Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, on Wednesday as she and her husband, Prince William, visited a petting zoo on Ulster University’s Magee Campus in Northern Ireland.

As photographers looked on, the 39-year-old duchess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, opened her palms and held a large spider that shares a name with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

“A surprise guest appearance from Charlotte the tarantula,” Kensington Palace captioned a photo that quickly went viral, earning more than 11,000 likes on Twitter.

Meanwhile, William, also 39, tried his hand at snake handling.

“The children won’t believe what I’ve been holding,” the father of three said in a video shared by CBS News.

.

'No Time to Die' premiere Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Royal Family: This is why Prince George will never become king

Novelist Hilary Mantel discussed with The Times her vision of what's to come for the British monarchy, including why she thinks Prince George will never be crowned king. Although technically speaking, Prince George would be third in line as heir apparent of Queen Elizabeth II who is the sovereign, Mantel believes this scenario has very little chances of happening.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Tarantula#British Royal Family#Uk#People#Ulster University#Kensingtonroyal#Cbs News#Cox Media Group
Popculture

Prince William Allegedly Blocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Christening Daughter Lilibet at Windsor

It seems the royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry is still going on. Rumors are circling that Prince William has stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from crossing the pond to hold their daughter Lilibet's christening ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still haven't shown off their new child to the world yet, breaking from the royal tradition by waiting so long.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Kate Middleton And Prince William Get Up Close With Nature

British royal family news reveals that Kate the Duchess of Cambridge continued her charm offensive today, keeping up royal appearances at an official event. The down to earth princess had no problem doing as the locals do at Ulster University’s Magee Campus’ petting zoo. She and her husband Prince William are in the midst of a Northern Ireland visit and also were pictured at City of Derry Rugby Club. It is their first time in this area of Northern Ireland.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Telegraph

I served Prince Harry champagne at 5am, says waitress who went on to star in Princess Diana musical

A British actress who once served Prince Harry drinks at a party has appeared as Diana, Princess of Wales, in a new Netflix trailer of the controversial musical. Jeanna de Waal, who grew up in Solihull before making her name on Broadway, stars in Diana: A True Musical Story, the latest in a series of films and television shows about the late princess and the Royal family.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Prince William just revealed where he and Kate Middleton most feel at home

As part of a newly aired BBC documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, on the life and works of Prince Philip, his grandson, Prince William, has opened up about where he – and his wife, Kate Middleton, and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – most feel at home.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Snoop Dogg says Prince Harry, Prince William ‘are my boys’ after learning the royals were fans

Snoop Dogg has friends in high places. The American rapper revealed that he is pals with Prince William and Prince Harry after he learned the royals were fans. "Harry and William are my boys," the 49-year-old recently told U.K.’s Mirror. "As soon as I knew they were fans I reached out to them and we’ve been cool ever since. I look out for them and they can reach out to me whenever they want – they know that."
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Will Prince Charles Step Aside, Give Prince William The Throne After Queen Dies? Former MP Claims Kate Middleton Can Save The Royal Family

Prince Charles has been asked to relinquish his place in the line of succession to his eldest son, Prince William, and allow him to succeed the Queen. Former Labor MP Stephen Pound said the Prince of Wales had "broken his side of the deal" by regularly speaking out on political matters that royals typically avoid. "The deal we have with Prince Charles is that we pay for someone to squeeze toothpaste into his toothbrush, and he stays out of politics," Pound told talkRADIO.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince William, Kate Middleton walk red carpet at 'No Time To Die' premiere in London

Prince Williams and Kate Middleton looked stunning on the red carpet at the London premiere of "No Time To Die," the latest James Bond film to hit theaters. The Duke of Cambridge donned a traditional black, velvet tuxedo while the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in a gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a long, matching cape. She accessorized the ensemble with earrings from London-based company O'Nitaa and wore her hair in an intricate updo.
WORLD
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy