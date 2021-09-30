CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Cele-BRAT October Pork Month

 6 days ago

To help the Wisconsin Pork Association Cele-BRAT October Pork Month, you’re invited to take part in a brat tour of Wisconsin. Meat processors throughout Wisconsin will be distributing punch cards to win a tailgating package and chance to win a half of a hog. Ask about receiving a punch card from any of the listed meat shops below. What a great chance to take a drive through Wisconsin to see the fall colors and support our local farmers and businesses! Just follow these easy steps: Visit one of the participating locations and pick up a punch card. Get your punch card stamped after purchasing Wisconsin Brats at a minimum of three different locations. Mail in your postcard after getting all five brats stamped.

Milwaukee Business Journal

Wisconsin Tech Month set in October

This October is Wisconsin Tech Month, recognizing "the state's role in advancing innovative technology solutions" and "working towards the inclusion of people of all backgrounds in the future of the technology industry," Gov. Tony Evers said in a Sept. 7 proclamation. More than 20 events are being coordinated throughout the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
Idaho Statesman

Deer disease that killed hundreds of North Idaho animals confirmed in the Boise area

A viral disease that has killed hundreds of deer in North Idaho has been confirmed in two dead mule deer near Boise. In a news release, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said one animal, which was found in the department’s Southwest Region, tested positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease on Sept. 13. The virus, which is transmitted by insect bites, causes massive internal bleeding and is often fatal.
IDAHO STATE
Only In Ohio

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Picturesque Small Town In Ohio

Ohio’s small towns are lovely in any season. Yet there’s just something enchanting about autumn. Visiting a small town in the middle of the fall is a bit like stepping back in time. The pace of life slows down as visitors and residents take time to appreciate the abundance of natural beauty and festivity that […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Picturesque Small Town In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Hit Television Show Pokes Fun At Minnesota

It is always exciting when Minnesota gets a little shout out on a television show or movie. While some movies have been filmed here in the past, obviously most are not so it is is cool when we get a little Minnesota connection. Certain big name shows have given Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Lifestyle
postmessengerrecorder.com

Oktoberfest in New Glarus

Oktoberfest in New Glarus was held from September 23 - 26. There was lots of food, music and, of course, beer!. See more weekend photos in the Photo Gallery at https://www.postmessengerrecorder.com/photos and at http://www.suepics.com.
NEW GLARUS, WI
Only In Ohio

Plan A Trip To The Lakehouse Inn Resort, One Of The Most Picturesque Getaways In Ohio

One of the best parts about living in Ohio is the opportunity to enjoy a truly memorable getaway right in your own backyard. Today’s accommodation is one that can be found in Geneva-on-the-Lake, and it boasts breathtaking scenery and waterfront views. The Lakehouse Inn Resort is a timeless getaway where guests can engage in adventure […] The post Plan A Trip To The Lakehouse Inn Resort, One Of The Most Picturesque Getaways In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
postmessengerrecorder.com

Belleville Blood Drive a Success

A note of thanks to the people of Belleville and surrounding communities who answered the crisis call from the Red Cross to give blood and platelets at the Belleville Kiwanis/Econo-misers recent drive. 53 pints were collected, just falling short of our goal for the drive. Our donors included three first...
BELLEVILLE, WI
postmessengerrecorder.com

Primrose "Curbside" Fall Supper

Primrose is ready to serve our Church Supper in a new way to all that have enjoyed it over the years. We look forward to those that gather to prepare and, most of all, those that come to enjoy the meal. Meals need to be preordered by going to http://www.primrosechurch.org...
RELIGION
postmessengerrecorder.com

Harvest Fest at the Swiss Historical Village

Do you want to experience what life was like in the 19th century in New Glarus? Then join us at the Swiss Historical Village & Museum on Sunday, October 10th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for our annual Harvest Fest. We will have a variety of demonstrations of pioneer skills, including cheese making, quilting, blacksmithing, basket making, beekeeping, rope making and more. Enjoy special performances by the Maennerchor (11:30 a.m.) and Jodlerklub (1:00 p.m.), and take a stroll through the 14 buildings that comprise the Swiss Historical Village. A special reduced admission of $5 for adults and $3 for children will be charged during Harvest Fest.
NEW GLARUS, WI

