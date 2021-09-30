Cele-BRAT October Pork Month
To help the Wisconsin Pork Association Cele-BRAT October Pork Month, you’re invited to take part in a brat tour of Wisconsin. Meat processors throughout Wisconsin will be distributing punch cards to win a tailgating package and chance to win a half of a hog. Ask about receiving a punch card from any of the listed meat shops below. What a great chance to take a drive through Wisconsin to see the fall colors and support our local farmers and businesses! Just follow these easy steps: Visit one of the participating locations and pick up a punch card. Get your punch card stamped after purchasing Wisconsin Brats at a minimum of three different locations. Mail in your postcard after getting all five brats stamped.www.postmessengerrecorder.com
Comments / 0