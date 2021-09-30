ADRC Offers Healthy Living With Diabetes

Program Helps People with Type 2 Diabetes, Pre-Diabetes, or People Living with Someone Who has Diabetes. More than 100 million adults in the U.S. are now living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While that statistic is startling, there is good news. People with diabetes or pre-diabetes can improve their health by joining a Healthy Living with Diabetes workshop sponsored by the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) in Green County. The program has been researched and proven to improve the health of adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes. We also encourage those who live with adults who have diabetes, but may not have diabetes themselves to take the workshop.