CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Glarus, WI

Klassy Impressed With Hard Work at Oktoberfest

By Marie Perry
postmessengerrecorder.com
 6 days ago

I had the opportunity to observe some of the behind-the-scenes activity at this year’s Oktoberfest and I thought I would share a few thoughts. I think everyone who works hard to put on the festivals deserves special kudos, but perhaps some of the more unheralded individuals are those who work for the village and help with set-up and take down. I watched them work hard on Thursday as they set up and then again Monday morning as they tore everything down. Their attention to detail was impeccable. And after four days of intense revelry they quickly tore down everything, cleaned the sidewalks and streets, tended to every potted plant and sign, cleaned any blemish, and made it all look beautiful as usual. Without the village employees I do not think New Glarus could maintain such a busy festival schedule each year. That includes the Police Department, too. It is obvious they all care very much about the village, their jobs, and everyone who lives and works here. If you see any of them downtown, pat on the back and say “thank you.” They deserve it.

www.postmessengerrecorder.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
New Glarus, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
New Glarus, WI
CNN

The latest on the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

Democrats are pondering a one-time rules change to the filibuster to avoid default. Here's what it means. Democrats are on the verge of potentially altering the contours of the Senate with a potential one-time rules change that would enable them to pass a debt ceiling increase well ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#The Police Department
CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online. Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy