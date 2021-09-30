Klassy Impressed With Hard Work at Oktoberfest

I had the opportunity to observe some of the behind-the-scenes activity at this year’s Oktoberfest and I thought I would share a few thoughts. I think everyone who works hard to put on the festivals deserves special kudos, but perhaps some of the more unheralded individuals are those who work for the village and help with set-up and take down. I watched them work hard on Thursday as they set up and then again Monday morning as they tore everything down. Their attention to detail was impeccable. And after four days of intense revelry they quickly tore down everything, cleaned the sidewalks and streets, tended to every potted plant and sign, cleaned any blemish, and made it all look beautiful as usual. Without the village employees I do not think New Glarus could maintain such a busy festival schedule each year. That includes the Police Department, too. It is obvious they all care very much about the village, their jobs, and everyone who lives and works here. If you see any of them downtown, pat on the back and say “thank you.” They deserve it.