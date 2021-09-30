CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, WI

Belleville Homecoming Court

postmessengerrecorder.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Belleville High School Homecoming Dance, "Disco", will be held on October 2, 2021. Grand March is at 9:00 p.m. The Homecoming Court includes: Freshmen Anika Pederson and Riley Weber; Sophomores Taylor Bublitz and Gabe Nass; Juniors Alexa Lindstrom and Parker Sutor; Senior MCs Kenna Edge and Gavin Boyum. Representatives are Ava Foley, Brie Kiefer, Morgan Messner, Callie Smith, Mickey Stampfl, James Arndt, Anthony Nolden, Dylan Posthuma, Trevor Syse, Zach Thole.

www.postmessengerrecorder.com

Belleville, WI
Kenna
Ava Foley
