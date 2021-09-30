Belleville Homecoming Court
The Belleville High School Homecoming Dance, "Disco", will be held on October 2, 2021. Grand March is at 9:00 p.m. The Homecoming Court includes: Freshmen Anika Pederson and Riley Weber; Sophomores Taylor Bublitz and Gabe Nass; Juniors Alexa Lindstrom and Parker Sutor; Senior MCs Kenna Edge and Gavin Boyum. Representatives are Ava Foley, Brie Kiefer, Morgan Messner, Callie Smith, Mickey Stampfl, James Arndt, Anthony Nolden, Dylan Posthuma, Trevor Syse, Zach Thole.
