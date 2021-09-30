Students Encouraged To Apply For Wisconsin Senate Scholar Program

The Wisconsin State Senate Scholar Program is currently accepting applications from high school students aged 16 to 18. The Senate Scholar Program is a week-long educational program offered by the Wisconsin State Senate that provides high school students with a hands-on, up-close view of the Legislature’s role in our democracy. Senate Scholars will gain experience and insights of the legislative process through roundtable discussions with legislative support agency directors and staff, media, and senators. In recent years, several students from western Wisconsin have participated in this program and Senator Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point) is encouraging local students, schools, and teachers to learn more about this valuable and educational program.