The joys of summer are ending shortly, but you can savor the fun when your bid wins a photo panel created by the many wonderful artists in our county. Decorating our area for all to enjoy, the Wayne County Arts Alliance photo panels, fondly named “You Are Here”, have certainly added some fun to our summer months. Each one has been lovingly designed and painted by our local artists!

WAYNE COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO