New Glarus, WI

2021 New Glarus Homecoming Court

By Marie Perry
postmessengerrecorder.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Glarus Homecoming Dance will be held on Saturday, October 2nd, from 8:00 p.m.-12:00 p.m. Grand March is at 8:30 p.m. The New Glarus High School Homecoming Court includes: Zak Arnett, Kaleb Bay, Nate Brandes, Maddie Deegan, Tyler Durst, Ellie Eichelkraut, Lia Hakim, Ewan Harper, Haley Hartlich, Dayna Karls, Riley Keehn, Kody Kleeman, Paige Leonard, Libby MacLean, Beckett Malaise, Emma Marty, Karley Michels, Fillipo Mottini, Mitch Murray, Greta Nelson, Austin Nimtz, Jackson Parman, Logan Roach, Aiden Runkle, Utku Safak, Samantha Schiro, Bryce Stampfli, John Talley, Morgan Thompson, Cale Weeden, Peyton Yaun, Eli Zimmerman. Missing from photo: Brennan Butler and Morgan Erstad.

www.postmessengerrecorder.com

