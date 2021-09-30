Primrose "Curbside" Fall Supper

We would like to announce that we are having a TAKE OUT HARVEST SUPPER. The meal will consist of Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Butternut Squash, Harvard Beets, Onions and Cole Slaw, cost $16. For dessert we will offer an Apple Bread Pudding, cost $4. You can find our order form on our Facebook page – Seekonk Congregational Church FaceBook or our Website www.SCC-UCC.com or you can send an email to donna.euell@gmail.com and the link will be sent to you. Please call the church office at 508-336-9355 if you are unable to order online and an order form will be sent to you. You will be able to pick up your dinners on Saturday November 6th between 1 and 3 PM at the Fall River Avenue Parking Lot at 600 Fall River Avenue, Seekonk, MA. A confirmation email will be sent to you after you submit your order. Let SCC-UCC do the cooking for you.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO