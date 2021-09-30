Public Safety Night in Belleville

Belleville Police, Fire, and EMS are hosting a Public Safety Night on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., in Library Park (10 E. Main Street). Personnel and equipment of local Police and Fire Departments, EMS, and other public safety agencies will be there, and there will be activities for the kids and plenty of food and drinks. Everyone is invited, and there’s no charge, so come on out and enjoy a night out with your community public safety partners.