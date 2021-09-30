CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belleville, WI

Public Safety Night in Belleville

postmessengerrecorder.com
 6 days ago

Belleville Police, Fire, and EMS are hosting a Public Safety Night on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., in Library Park (10 E. Main Street). Personnel and equipment of local Police and Fire Departments, EMS, and other public safety agencies will be there, and there will be activities for the kids and plenty of food and drinks. Everyone is invited, and there’s no charge, so come on out and enjoy a night out with your community public safety partners.

www.postmessengerrecorder.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belleville, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Belleville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CNN

The latest on the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

Democrats are pondering a one-time rules change to the filibuster to avoid default. Here's what it means. Democrats are on the verge of potentially altering the contours of the Senate with a potential one-time rules change that would enable them to pass a debt ceiling increase well ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belleville Police#Ems
CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online. Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy