Habitat for Humanity Event Honoring Veterans

Habitat for Humanity of Green County invites the public to join them on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., to honor military veterans who have protected our freedom, and helped with the duplex that is being built in Monroe. The event will take place at the gazebo in the Sunset Park (509 3rd Avenue), just north of the Moose Club in Monroe. The family that will be partnering for one side of the duplex will be introduced.