Monticello, WI

Fall Colors Car Cruise to Return This Saturday

By Marie Perry
postmessengerrecorder.com
 6 days ago

The annual Fall Colors Cruise, in memory of TJ Disch, will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Registration is at the Monticello Fire Station from 10:00 a.m.-Noon. This year’s cruise is self-guided - no set route, no timeline. As soon as you register, you can start the cruise. The $20.00 entry free will get you a sheet to be stamped at each stop, with the number of door prizes tickets that you receive corresponding with the amount of stops that you make. Cruise committee members will be at each of the stops between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for stamping your sheets, and the sheet will include the names of the stops and the address. All details are on the sheet that you receive at registration.

www.postmessengerrecorder.com

