New Glarus, WI

Grand Opening at Prairie Haus

By Marie Perry
postmessengerrecorder.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 16, 2021, the Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corporation (WHPC) hosted a Grand Opening at Prairie Haus, located on Elmer Road in New Glarus. Prairie Haus offers 40 affordable 1, 2 or 3 bedroom rental units, in an inclusive and accessible setting. Almost fully rented, Prairie Haus is home to seniors on a fixed income, young singles and couples just starting out, young families, and individuals with disabilities. The youngest residents are infants, and the oldest are in their 80s. Local nonprofit Home of Our Own (HOOO) sponsors activities and programming open to all tenants, and raised $500,000 towards building construction.

