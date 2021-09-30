CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venom: Let There Be Carnage - Theatrical Review

By Bryan Kluger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the first Venom directed by Reuben Fleischer (Zombieland) told its origin story, the movie was more concerned with melodrama between its characters and Eddie Brock (Hardy) coming to the realization that this symbiote is here to stay inside his body. What became apparent quickly was that the best part of the film was the hilarious relationship between Eddie and this alien called Venom. Their relationship was a lot like The Odd Couple, but with severed heads and sharp fangs. So the previous film spent almost all of its 120 minutes trying to explain everything with very few action sequences. It was overly long, had a boring villain, and not a lot of fun with the exception of Venom and Eddie arguing with each other. Luckily, the studio listened to the complaints and made a sequel geared towards what everyone wanted and the few pieces that worked in the first film.

/Film

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Review: A Goofy Romantic Comedy Disguised As A Superhero Sequel

Any enjoyment derived from the first "Venom" felt like an accident. Marketing for the flick played up a dark, shadowy, potentially violent antihero story. But the fun of the film came from how unusually silly it was for a modern-day comic book adaptation, with Tom Hardy going gonzo as he used weird voices and climbed into lobster tanks. Now, here's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," a sequel that does away with any pretext of seriousness. Like "Evil Dead II," this is an off-the-wall, over-the-top, "Three Stooges" inspired freak show. The end result is a queer-coded rom-com about two very messy boys who love each other. Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote Venom are destined to be together; they're both losers who make each other winners in the end. Sure, a few heads get bitten off in the process, but love does funny things to us all.
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Review: Tom Hardy Shines in an Otherwise Flat Sequel

Three years ago, Venom hit theaters and became one of the most divisive comic book movies ever made. The critics tore the movie apart, but over time, some Marvel fans began to appreciate the Tom Hardy-led film for what it was: a messy, silly, good time. As someone who falls into the category of fans who enjoys the first Venom, my hopes were high for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, especially since the sequel was helmed by Andy Serkis, the iconic actor known for playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot films, Ulysses Klaue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and much more. Unfortunately, the sequel manages to be nothing more than a forgettable 90 minutes that's barely saved by its exhilarating mid-credits scene. With any luck, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will get better with age like its predecessor, but for now, it's just a letdown.
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham, and Peggy Lu. Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. A one-note joke has never been so aggressively annoying. In defense of director Andy...
WTAJ

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been forecast to […]
IndieWire

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Grosses $90 Million, the Best Opening Since ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Finally, we have the movie that saved cinema and it’s… “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”? No single film can possibly restore the box office to pre-pandemic levels, but the Sony title opened to $90 million in North America — in short, exactly what history tells us to expect from the Marvel character sequel. Pre-opening estimates of $40 million-$60 million didn’t hint at this result. Instead, Andy Serkis’ film, with Tom Hardy reprising his role as a reporter with superpowers gained from aliens, became the biggest first weekend since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019. And with $130 million,...
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Venom 2’ Galvanizes the Box Office, What’s Next for Movie Theaters?

For cinema operators and Hollywood studios alike, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been the loudest indication yet that maybe, just maybe, the movie theater business can rebound from COVID-19 wreckage. The Sony Pictures supervillain sequel sunk its teeth into the box office with $90.1 million, a debut that’s impressively reminiscent of opening weekends prior to the global health crisis. It’s the biggest three-day haul for a pandemic-era release, ranking ahead of “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million). The follow-up film also surpassed its predecessor’s $80...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Everyone Wants ‘Free Guy’ at Home and They’re Already Lining Up for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) is now on Premium VOD after a 45-day window, “The Addams Family 2” (United Artists/$19.99) is new at theaters and on PVOD, and even though it will be weeks before box-office champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) makes its PVOD debut, it’s already making itself known on the charts. The platforms’ uneasy relationship continues to evolve. It was a great weekend for theaters with “Carnage” taking in $90 million domestic, a success hinted by strong VOD showings the week prior with the 2018 “Venom” (Sony). However, last week also saw the nearly unprecedented offer (on all platforms)...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Could Reportedly Jump Ship to the DCEU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Chris Hemsworth has been synonymous with the Marvel Cinematic Universe much like his colleagues Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans and while his future in the franchise was in doubt for quite some time, Avengers: Endgame pretty much sealed the deal with Thor and we'll get to see the God of Thunder in upcoming projects, including Thor: Love and Thunder and potentially, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Support for Scarlett Johansson’s “Important” ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Jamie Lee Curtis is explaining why she came out in support of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit in September in Time Magazine. “I was asked to write about her in Time Magazine, I have always thought she was cool and I think what she’s doing and saying in this lawsuit is important,” she told Entertainment Tonight of Johansson’s breach of contract suit against Disney, whose settlement was announced Friday, in an interview published the same day. “And women who speak up are called ‘bitches’ and ‘strident’ and men who speak up are called ‘heroes.’ So I’m going to stand with the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

George Clooney says he won’t let Amal watch Batman & Robin because he wants her to ‘still have respect’ for him

George Clooney has reflected on his role in Batman & Robin, the 1997 film that many consider the worst superhero movie of all time.The actor, who played Batman, was asked in a Variety interview whether he will be reprising his role in The Flash alongside other previous caped crusaders Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.“They didn’t ask me,” Clooney replied. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when The Flash comes by.”“He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s wife Amal said, with Clooney adding: “There are certain films I just go, ‘I...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Can't Wait for Marvel Fans to See the 'Wicked' Sequel

Ahead of his return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Jonathan Majors is stoked for fans to check out the "wicked" movie. After Majors appeared as a Kang the Conqueror variant in Loki, the actor will be back as Kang in the upcoming sequel. Given Majors' performance in Loki, there's a tremendous amount of excitement from Marvel fans for the imminent arrival of Kang, whom the actor is just as excited to be playing for the fans.
MOVIES
Variety

Solstice Studios Lays Off Top Executives, Future Looks Dim as Indie Shop Completes Ben Affleck’s ‘Hypnotic’

Upstart production and distribution company Solstice Studios has pink-slipped the majority of its executive leadership and looks on the verge of closure as it completes a new film starring Ben Affleck, insiders tell Variety. On Monday morning, major players including CEO Mark Gill, production head Lisa Ellzey and production co-head Guy Botham, marketing head Vincent Bruzzese, distribution chief Shari Hardison, and international sales chief Crystal Bourbeau were all dismissed. Founded in 2018, the studio is mid-shoot on the thriller “Hypnotic,” from Affleck and director Robert Rodriguez. Ten employees remain. Insiders close to the company blamed the financial challenges of the pandemic for...
MOVIES
Variety

George Clooney Jokes That He ‘Destroyed’ Batman Franchise So He Wasn’t Asked to Join ‘The Flash’

Don’t look for George Clooney to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be doing. “They didn’t ask me,” Clooney told me Sunday night at a special screening of “The Tender Bar,” the coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.” Clooney played the Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin” opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. “He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s...
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Guilty’ on Netflix, in Which Jake Gyllenhaal is a One-Man Actorly Wrecking Crew

Netflix movie The Guilty is Jake Gyllenhaal, all the time, every moment, up close and personal. This (mostly) one-man show is the American version of Gustav Moller’s Danish film Den skyldige, about a 911 operator dealing with a harrowing kidnapping situation via phone, while also staving off his own personal demons. Interesting trivia: Gyllenhaal, who also has producer credit, pitched director Antoine Fuqua by saying they’d shoot the film as a minimalist work, under tight COVID protocols, in five days; it actually took 11, which is still ridiculously quick for a feature. The result is as harrowingly intense as you’d expect for a drama that’s almost wholly close-up shots of Jake Gyllenhaal sweating buckets.
TV & VIDEOS

