CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Is T. Rowe Price New Asia Fund (PRASX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

If you're looking for a Pacific Rim - Equity fund category, then a potential option is T. Rowe Price New Asia Fund (PRASX). PRASX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

PRASX is classified in the Pacific Rim - Equity segment by Zacks, which is an area full of possibilities. Pacific Rim - Equity mutual funds see big investment opportunities in the dominant export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. These funds also invest less than 10% of their assets in Japanese firms, as Japan mutual funds are very popular.

History of Fund/Manager

T. Rowe Price is responsible for PRASX, and the company is based out of Baltimore, MD. T. Rowe Price New Asia Fund debuted in September of 1990. Since then, PRASX has accumulated assets of about $3.27 billion, according to the most recently available information. Anh Lu is the fund's current manager and has held that role since June of 2014.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 13.06%, and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 14.36%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, PRASX's standard deviation comes in at 18.37%, compared to the category average of 17.53%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 15.97% compared to the category average of 14.66%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 0.72, so investors should note that it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a positive alpha of 0.52. This means that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, PRASX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared to the category average of 1.40%. So, PRASX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, T. Rowe Price New Asia Fund ( PRASX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, T. Rowe Price New Asia Fund ( PRASX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

Don't stop here for your research on Pacific Rim - Equity funds. We also have plenty more on our site in order to help you find the best possible fund for your portfolio. Make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for more information about the world of funds, and feel free to compare PRASX to its peers as well for additional information. Zacks provides a full suite of tools to help you analyze your portfolio - both funds and stocks - in the most efficient way possible.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (PRASX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Boost Your Portfolio With These 3 Mid-Cap Growth Funds

For high returns, investors can choose mid-cap funds that bear lesser risk than small caps. Mid-cap funds are unfazed by broader market gyrations, making them ideal bets given the erratic macroeconomic conditions of late. Also, when capital appreciation takes precedence over dividend payouts over the long term, growth funds are...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Is Fidelity Select Consumer Staples (FDFAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Sector - Other fund could think about starting with Fidelity Select Consumer Staples (FDFAX). FDFAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. Fidelity is based in...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 02/23/2012, smart beta exchange traded fund iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) provides investors broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Asia#Zacks Investment Research#Prasx#Zacks Mutual Fund#Pacific Rim Equity#Japanese
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)?

Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Large-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Large-cap funds are considered prudent choices for risk-averse investors when compared to their small and mid-cap counterparts. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history and offer more stability than mid or small caps. Companies with market capitalization of more than $10 billion are generally considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies might be affected by a global downturn.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Entrepreneur

LSB Industries (LXU) Prices Notes, To Use Funds for Redemption

LSB Industries, Inc. LXU yesterday announced the pricing of its $500 million principal amount of senior secured notes offering. Subject to the fulfillment of closing conditions, the company anticipates completing the transaction on Oct 14, 2021. It communicated its intention for the offering on Sep 27. Shares of the company...
MARKETS
Tidewater News

Sebi rolls out swing pricing to guard debt mutual fund buyers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has launched the idea of ‘swing pricing’ to guard buyers in debt mutual funds (MFs) within the occasion of a market dislocation or massive redemptions. In a round issued on Wednesday, the regulator stated initially the mechanism can be made relevant solely...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Motley Fool to Convert Two Mutual Funds Into ETFs

Motley Fool announced today that it would be converting two mutual funds into ETFs prior to year-end. The MFAM Global Opportunities Fund (FOOLX) and the MFAM Mid Cap Growth Fund (TMFGX) represent approximately $1 billion in assets. “We’re bringing ‘the Fool’ back,” said Kelsey Mowrey, president of Motley Fool Asset...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Is Schwab Balanced Fund (SWOBX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

There are plenty of choices in the Allocation Balanced category, but where should you start your research? Well, one fund that might be worth investigating is Schwab Balanced Fund (SWOBX). SWOBX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Start investing in mutual funds in 4 steps

You can start investing in mutual funds through goal planning and choosing between active or passive investing strategy. Mutual funds are typically actively managed, but there are passive mutual funds like index funds. When you invest in mutual funds be aware of sales loads and expense ratios fees, which can...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Must-Have Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 165 nations. It has offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals. With around $1.57 trillion assets under management as of the end of August 2021, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. The company offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Thrivent Mutual Funds That You Must Consider Buying

Thrivent Mutual Funds is part of Thrivent Financial and had more than $ 23.8 billion worth of assets as of Dec 31, 2020. Thrivent Financial has more than $162 billion in assets under management. It serves at least 2 million customers and has more than 125 investment professionals. Moreover, Thrivent...
MARKETS
ValueWalk

These Are The Ten Top Multistrategy Mutual Funds

Diversification, as we all know, is one of the pillars of investing. The more diversified a portfolio is, the more are the chances of it performing better than others. One of the most popular types of diversification is the use of multistrategy. This approach involves the use of many uncorrelated investment strategies to optimize the portfolio performance irrespective of the market movement. One best way of benefiting from this strategy is to invest via multistrategy mutual funds. Let’s take a look at the ten top multistrategy mutual funds.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Is American Funds Balanced A (ABALX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Allocation Balanced fund category, American Funds Balanced A (ABALX) could be a potential option. ABALX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective. ABALX is classified in the...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

258
Followers
890
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy