CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dollar Tree Price Hikes Lead to Best Stock Price Ever — Should You Buy?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txpH1_0cCpTQal00

Dollar Tree said it will hike its price points above its namesake $1 for certain items, a move that has sent the stock soaring to its best day in more than 20 years.

See: The 8 Best Deals From Costco’s September Coupon Book
Find: 10 Ways to Lower Your Cost of Living Without Moving

“For decades, our customers have enjoyed the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ for value at one dollar — and we remain committed to that core proposition — but many are telling us that they also want a broader product assortment when they come to shop,” Michael Witynski, president and CEO said in an announcement earlier this week.

“We believe testing additional price points above $1 for Dollar Tree products will enable us over time to expand our assortments, introduce new products and meet more of our customers’ everyday needs.”

Barron’s reports that Dollar Tree shares rose 16% to $100.58 on Wednesday, on pace for its biggest gain since Oct. 25, 2000. It’s also well above the 0.3% and 0.2% advances in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. Still, even with the gain, Dollar Tree is down 7% in 2021, Barron’s added.

See: Here’s How Much You Need to Earn to Be ‘Rich’ in 23 Major Countries Around the World
Find: When Social Security Runs Out — What the Program Will Look Like in 2035

The company said that the decision was based “on positive customer reaction and the success of its new Combo and Dollar Tree Plus store formats.” It will begin adding new price points above $1 across all Dollar Tree Plus stores and will begin testing additional price points above $1 in selected legacy Dollar Tree stores.

In a note sent to GOBankingRates, CFRA Research analysts say they maintained a “Buy” rating following the second-quarter earnings the company released last month, despite the company’s “bleak near-term outlook.”

See: 29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money
Find: Top 10 Most Expensive Shoes Ever Made

“By our estimates, investors are more than discounting the near-term risks associated with higher ocean freight rates and supply chain disruptions,” the analysts wrote in the note. “More importantly, DLTR’s core business is improving (excluding ocean freight), even though product costs are increasing as well. This could be a sign that DLTR could experience a massive tailwind once ocean freight moderates or declines, which could be sometime in 2022.”

They added that as a result, the company’s shares represent a good buying opportunity.

“We flag uncertainties regarding evolution of macro factors like unemployment benefits, change in shopping patterns when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted … and competition from Aldi, which should be the 3rd largest U.S. grocer by store count by ’22,” they added.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Dollar Tree Price Hikes Lead to Best Stock Price Ever — Should You Buy?

Comments / 0

Related
panolian.com

Dollar Tree planning to sell some items for more than $1

The buck has stopped at Dollar Tree Inc. The retailer, which sells nearly everything for a dollar in its namesake chain, plans to add more products at slightly higher prices, highlighting the pressure on companies to offset cost increases for a range of goods. Dollar Tree said it would start...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 In Right Now

Buying and holding innovative businesses for long periods of time is a moneymaking recipe for investors. Since the stock market hit its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, investors have reveled in a historic bounce back rally. It took less than 17 months for the widely followed S&P 500 to double in value from its bear-market bottom, and proved, once again, how invaluable it is for investors to hold onto great companies for the long run.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Dollar Tree#Price Points#Cfra Research
pymnts

Dollar Tree Increases Price Point Due to Prolonged Supply Chain Issues

When Dollar Tree last week said it would begin rolling out price points above $1 on more items, executives said it was meant to help the retailer introduce new products and meet more customer needs — which, in today’s reality, means the buck isn’t strong enough to combat the discount retailer’s supply and labor issues.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

Brookfield Renewable is poised to benefit from a massive increase in demand for renewable energy. Devon Energy offers the best dividend yield in the S&P 500 index. Pfizer has a great dividend plus a cash cow with its COVID-19 vaccine. Different investors have different priorities and objectives. If you're in...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Costco
The Motley Fool

3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

Shares of Signify Health have been tumbling, but that didn't stop Wood from acquiring more for ARK Invest's collection of exchange-traded funds. The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF added more shares to its 908 Devices position. Ark Invest funds also bought more shares of Invitae, a leading medical genetics company. What...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow sheds 350 points as investors ditch technology stocks, Nasdaq drops 2%

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The major averages took steep losses to start the week as investors continued their rotation out of technology stocks amid rising bond yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 350 points, despite a large gain in Merck....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

Crashes and corrections are fairly common occurrences when investing for the long run. Buying high-quality stocks when the market dips is a proven wealth-building strategy. For 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC). After shedding a third of its value in under five weeks, the widely followed index doubled from its bear-market bottom in less than 17 months.
STOCKS
AM 1390 KRFO

Dollar Tree Announces Price Increases at Select Stores

UNDATED -- The prices are going up at Dollar Tree. The company has announced plans to begin adding new price points above $1 across all Dollar Tree Plus stores and will begin adding additional price points above $1 in selected legacy Dollar Tree stores. Dollar Tree is on track to...
RETAIL
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
55K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy