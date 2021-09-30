DRUG VIOLATION
NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 33 MANHEIM AUCTION. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On Monday September 27th, 2021, at 16:38 hours NLCRPD Officers were conducting a traffic detail in the 900 Block of Lancaster Road in Penn Twp. Officers stopped a vehicle for a minor equipment violation and suspicion of DUI. The driver, identified as Milton RIVERA of Mountville, PA was found to be a suspended driver and was in possession of Marijuana. RIVERA was cited and later released.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
