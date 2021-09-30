CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

DRUG VIOLATION

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 33 MANHEIM AUCTION. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On Monday September 27th, 2021, at 16:38 hours NLCRPD Officers were conducting a traffic detail in the 900 Block of Lancaster Road in Penn Twp. Officers stopped a vehicle for a minor equipment violation and suspicion of DUI. The driver, identified as Milton RIVERA of Mountville, PA was found to be a suspended driver and was in possession of Marijuana. RIVERA was cited and later released.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
crimewatchpa.com

Arrest for Violation of PFA Order

An arrest warrant has been issued for Levi Robertson Allday. If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the City of Jeannette Police Dept., or submit a tip below. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
JEANNETTE, PA
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Possession & Firearm Violation Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or...
SAN ANGELO, TX
crimewatchpa.com

Juveniles cited for Violating Curfew Ordinance

Quakertown Police cited two juveniles for violating the curfew ordinance in the area of 670 S Main Street. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ct#Auction#Police#Manheim#P86 15 Incident Location#Penn Township
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed After Selt Belt Violation Leads police to Find Drugs and Gun

Anthony Leterrance Johnson, 30 of Rome, was arrested after police said that a traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt led officers to find drugs and a gun. Police stated that after stopping Johnson on East 2nd Avenue they detected a marijuana odor coming from his vehicle. A search them led them to find marijuana and a .9mm handgun.
ROME, GA
nwestiowa.com

Man facing multiple driving violations

ROCK VALLEY—A 24-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, on multiple driving violation stemming from a report of a 2004 Dodge Stratus damaging property of Heartland Hotel and Suites and Premier Bank in Rock Valley. Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was stopped by several witnesses who called...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest Kansas felon for alleged parole violation

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. Early Wednesday, police arrested Melissa L. Pospisil, 36, Atchison, was arrested on Wednesday on a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Pospisil has four previous convictions that...
KANSAS STATE
crimewatchpa.com

SHIRK, RYAN THOMAS - 753802A1 DUI OF ALCOHOL OR CONTRL SUBST and 3 additional charges

On July 22, 2021 at approximately 1230 am officers with Susquehanna Regional Police responded to 490 Musser Rd, East Donegal Township for a report of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. During the investigation it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle was traveling north on Musser Rd and had left the roadway and struck a tree and a fence causing property damage. The driver was identified as Thomas SHIRK and had admitted to police that he had consumed alcoholic beverages. SHIRK was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later charged with DUI and other traffic offenses. Thomas SHIRK is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

BURGLARY - Penn Township

NLCRPD District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 31 PENN TWP P868. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Reporting party reports a burglary to a residential attached garage during the overnight period. The owner detailed that the following items were missing. Matthews traverse compound bow (Sitka camo colored) with a 5-point hogg sight, 12” shrewd stabilizer, Matthews drop away arrow rest, bowman olive green grip tape, neon green monkey tail string silencer. Valued at approximately $2000.00,Arrow Quiver valued at approximately $100.00, A bow case valued at approximately $50.00,(4) arrows with broad heads affixed valued at $80.00 , Vortex binoculars valued at approximately $230.00 Anyone with further information on this crime is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or via the Crimewatch Tip Submission portion of the NLCRPD web page.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

FRAUD - UC FRAUD - Penn Township

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD is investigating a report of identity theft in connection with the filing of unemployment compensation claim utilizing the identifiers of the reporting party. The caller reported the event to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as well as the Human Resources Department of her employer. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry also advised the reporting party to contact their local police services provider for the filing of a report. NLCRPD provided the caller with the requisite warnings for monitoring of personal accounts, credit cards, and other billings for unauthorized transactions. The caller was also provided with the incident reporting number to facilitate any resultant communications concerning this incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

DISTURBANCE CALL - WARWICK TOWNSHIP

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On 10/2/2021 NLCRPD was contacted by Lancaster County Wide Communication regarding a garage band playing music in a garage at a venue in the 600 block W Orange St, Lititz PA 17543, Warwick Township. No disturbance located by the responding patrol.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
crimewatchpa.com

THEFT FROM VEHICLE - WARWICK TOWNSHIP

NLCRPD District – Sector Assignment L86 SECTOR 11 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Cross Streets: VALLEY CROSSING DR/VALLEY CROSSING DR. Latitude: 40.1351851873105. Longitude: -76.3207021926949. NLCRPD was dispatched to contact a victim residing on Lititz Bend Drive in Warwick Township. He wanted to report a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Misal, Kristi L - ACCESS DEVICE USED TO OBTAIN PROP/SERVICE and 2 additional charges

On 10/2/21 at approximately 9:05pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue for a report of a theft of a purse from a motor vehicle. Upon arrival the Officer spoke with the caller who stated that she left her purse in her unlocked, running vehicle while she ran into a store for approximately 6-8 minutes. She said her purse was missing from the front seat when she returned to her vehicle. Police were able to identify the thief as Kristi L. Misal, age 42, a person experiencing homelessness. Misal was caught when she attempted to use a credit/debit card to purchase something. Based on the incident, an officer with the Columbia Borough Police Department filed charges for Access Device Used to Obtain Property/Service, Receiving Stolen Property, and Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Misal is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
COLUMBIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Dixon, Damion Tyrell - (1) Count DUI - General Impairment and 4 additional charges

Resisting Arrest / DUI / Disorderly Conduct Arrest, 9:02 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Keller Avenue at Lititz Pike (MT) – Damion Tyrell Dixon, M/23, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense following a traffic stop for speeding and erratic driving. Dixon exhibited signs of impairment and was in possession of open alcoholic beverage containers. Dixon refused to perform field coordination tests, and became upset when his passenger was arrested for interfering with the administration of the tests. Dixon was yelling and physically came after officers attempting to arrest the passenger. Dixon then struggled with officers as he was taken into custody. He also refused to get into the police vehicle. Chemical testing yielded a BAC of 0.168%. Dixon was processed and released. A criminal complaint was filed.
LANCASTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Ordinance - Solicitation Violation - Warwick Township

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On 10/01/2021 NLCRPD was contacted by Lancaster County Wide Communication regarding suspicious activity at 1000 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA 17543, Warwick Township. It was reported a female wearing a pink dress and two small children was panhandling in the area of the Target. The NLCRPD patrol located her in the area of McDonalds with a sign asking for food or money. Subject was told to vacate since the behavior was in violation of a local ordinance. No further law enforcement intervention was required.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
TMZ.com

Kodak Black Violated Probation With Failed Drug Test, Ordered to Get Treatment

Kodak Black's violated the terms of his supervised release in his federal gun case by failing a drug test ... and now we've learned the rapper was ordered to get treatment. You may recall ... the rapper was sentenced to 46 months behind bars in the gun case in late 2019, but he was freed by Trump when his sentence was commuted back in January as part of the ex-President's flurry of pardons and commutations.
CELEBRITIES
crimewatchpa.com

Foust, Patrick Oneal - Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct

On 9/30/21 at approximately 1:42pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Lancaster Avenue for a report of an intoxicated person causing a disturbance. Upon arrival the Officer observed Patrick Oneal Foust, age 39, of Brogue, PA, talking to the ground, and drinking from an open beer can. Foust also smelled strongly of alcohol. The Officer filed charges for Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct. Foust is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
COLUMBIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

DAUGHERTY, Michelle Lee - Disorderly Conduct and 2 additional charges

Lititz Borough – The LBPD arrested Michelle Lee DAUGHERTY, age 26, of Lititz for Disorderly Conduct, Driving with Operating privilege is suspended or revoked and Turning Movements and Required Signals. On 09/29/2021 at around 2:12am, an Officer stopped a vehicle driven by DAUGHERTY in the 1st block of North New...
LITITZ, PA
crimewatchpa.com

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-DISTURBANCE - WARWICK TOWNSHIP

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD received a report of a male subject walking in traffic, knocking on doors to homes, and claiming to have run out of gas. Subject was reportedly wearing a work uniform. NLCRPD patrols found vehicle disabled in the roadway. Patrols arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, who stated they ran out of gas on the way to a work site. Another subject pulled up with gas for their vehicle. No further action was required. Situation self-resolved.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy