DRUG VIOLATION

On 10/2/21 at approximately 9:05pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue for a report of a theft of a purse from a motor vehicle. Upon arrival the Officer spoke with the caller who stated that she left her purse in her unlocked, running vehicle while she ran into a store for approximately 6-8 minutes. She said her purse was missing from the front seat when she returned to her vehicle. Police were able to identify the thief as Kristi L. Misal, age 42, a person experiencing homelessness. Misal was caught when she attempted to use a credit/debit card to purchase something. Based on the incident, an officer with the Columbia Borough Police Department filed charges for Access Device Used to Obtain Property/Service, Receiving Stolen Property, and Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Misal is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

COLUMBIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO