CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Cancer Screening Tests

sanfernandosun.com
 6 days ago

Two screening tests can help prevent cervical cancer or find it early— • The Pap test (or Pap smear) looks for precancers, cell changes on the cervix that might become cervical cancer if they are not treated appropriately. • The HPV test looks for the virus (human papillomavirus) that can...

sanfernandosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Genomic and Biomarker Testing on The Rise in OneOncology Cancer Centers

Genomic and biomarker testing is increasing at OneOncology community cancer centers across a number of tumor types. Genomic and biomarker testing is increasing at OneOncology community cancer centers across a number of tumor types, according to a press release by OneOncology. As the number of actionable mutations grow, genomic and...
CANCER
MedPage Today

What's Behind the Racial Differences in Women's Cancer Screening?

When it comes to racial disparities in cancer screening for women, factors such as disability, medical comorbidities, and insurance status may be playing an outsized role, a cross-sectional survey based in Chicago found. While women who identified as Black, Hispanic, or another race or ethnicity were significantly less likely than...
CHICAGO, IL
wevv.com

Free Cancer Screenings Being Offered at Deaconess Gateway Campus

Free cancer screenings are being offered to at-risk individuals at the Deaconess Gateway campus in Newburgh, Indiana on Thursday. Deaconess says free screenings for oral, head, and neck cancers will be given by board-certified otolaryngologists and oncologists from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. The cancer screenings will...
NEWBURGH, IN
targetedonc.com

Molecular Testing: Ovarian Cancer

An oncologist explains the importance of molecular testing in ovarian cancer and the implications of testing on treatment selection. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: Molecular testing in ovarian cancer is very important—genetic testing, namely. For many years, we used an algorithm to help determine who should be tested, but now we recognize that every woman should be tested for genetic abnormalities regardless of any other prognostic or historical factor, such as age or family history. These types of things no longer matter. Anyone diagnosed with an ovarian fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer should have genetic testing. Certainly, there are a number of strategies that can be utilized to determine how you perform this testing. This could mean that you start with germline testing to assess for germline mutation. The majority of providers now recognize that doing BRCA-specific germline testing is probably not the best way to do this. We should be utilizing panel testing, which can capture a number of the other homologous recombination proteins that can be abnormal in the setting of ovarian cancers. Other providers will start with somatic testing, which can test the tumor to evaluate for the presence or absence of these mutations.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Screening#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Bowel Cancer
healthitanalytics.com

Lung Cancer Screening Eligibility Highlights Health Disparities

In 2014, the United States Prevention Services Task Force recommended lung cancer screening with low-dose chest CT in high-risk individuals to reduce cancer-related mortality. The original eligibility guidelines had limitations because they were based on studies in which only 4 percent of participants were Black and smokers. In March 2021,...
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Revised Guidelines Perpetuate Disparities in Lung Cancer Screening

THURSDAY, Sept. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Racial/ethnic disparities in lung cancer screening persist, even in revised eligibility guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), according to a study published online Sept. 21 in Radiology. Anand K. Narayan, M.D., Ph.D., working at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston at...
CANCER
KUTV

Check Your Health: Let's talk about cancer screenings

KUTV — Breast cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer for women. One in 8 women will get breast cancer in her lifetime. Mammograms can find breast cancer sometimes years before it can be felt or you have symptoms. The 2 biggest risk factors for getting breast cancer are being a woman and getting older.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
cbslocal.com

Northpoint Health Holds Free Cancer Screening Event

MINNESOTA (WCCO) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and since the pandemic began there’s been a sharp decline in breast cancer screening according to the CDC. The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disproportionally impact at-risk communities where economic and other barriers to health care provide an increase in the occurrence of preventable diseases.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WVNews

LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Hamlin and Clarksburg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Lincoln and Harrison counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:. — Lincoln Primary Care in Hamlin from 8...
MORGANTOWN, WV
prweek.com

Stand Up to Cancer PSAs encourage Black and Hispanic people to get screened

LOS ANGELES: Stand Up to Cancer, a charitable program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, is encouraging Black and Hispanic people to get screened for cancer and participate in clinical trials to improve cancer outcomes for its communities. The organization launched a series of public service announcements last week aimed at...
CANCER
sanfernandosun.com

Valley Doctor Leads Effort to Defeat Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is the third deadliest cancer in the United States and might even get worse in the next few years. But in the San Fernando Valley, the disease faces a formidable adversary in Dr. Babak “Bobby” Eghbalieh of Providence Holy Cross Medical Center (PHCMC). A certified robotic surgeon and...
CANCER
977wmoi.com

If You Haven’t Scheduled Your Annual Cancer Screening, Now’s the Time

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Stacey Dutton — Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society in western Illinois — reminds female listeners of the importance of scheduling an annual mammogram, especially once they reach the age of 40:. “On October 15th, and throughout the whole month of...
CANCER
wearegreenbay.com

Your Health with Bellin: New Colon Cancer screening changes

(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, changes to Colon Cancer screening recommendations. In May, the American Cancer Society changed its guidelines for the age to begin screening from 50 years old to 45. Dr. Alay Mansurov from the Cancer Team at Bellin Health visited Local 5 Live to...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Downstream invasive procedures occur for 7.4 percent after lung cancer screen

(HealthDay)—The rates of invasive procedures after low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) lung cancer screening (LCS) are considerable and are associated with modest out-of-pocket (OOP) costs, according to a study published online Sept. 30 in the Journal of the American College of Radiology. Tina D. Tailor, M.D., from the Duke University Medical...
DURHAM, NC
Seacoast Online

Dartmouth-Hitchcock research team approved for $32.7M for study on colorectal cancer screening in older adults

LEBANON, N.H. - A research team at Dartmouth-Hitchcock led by Audrey H. Calderwood, MD, MS, director of the Comprehensive Gastroenterology Center, and associate professor of medicine of the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice (TDI) at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, has been approved for a $32.7 million funding award by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) for a large study on colonoscopy versus stool-based testing for older adults with a history of colon polyps.
Healthline

How New Blood Tests May Be Able to Detect Cancer Earlier and Easier

Many new blood tests to detect cancer are in the clinical trial stages. Experts say these tests have the potential to detect an array of cancers earlier and easier than current tests can. They said the earlier detection can save lives as well as help people avoid more expensive and...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy