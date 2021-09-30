CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Is Fidelity Small Cap Value (FCPVX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Small Cap Value fund seekers should consider taking a look at Fidelity Small Cap Value (FCPVX). FCPVX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Tdp3_0cCpRZK200
- Zacks

Objective

Zacks categorizes FCPVX as Small Cap Value, which is a segment packed with options. Known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion, Small Cap Value mutual funds represent good value because of many things; stocks in these funds offer low P/E ratios, high dividend yields, and better-than-average P/S ratios.

History of Fund/Manager

Fidelity is responsible for FCPVX, and the company is based out of Boston, MA. Fidelity Small Cap Value made its debut in November of 2004, and since then, FCPVX has accumulated about $2.78 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Derek Janssen is the fund's current manager and has held that role since February of 2021.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 13.28%, and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 12.74%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. FCPVX's standard deviation over the past three years is 25.85% compared to the category average of 17.2%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 20.75% compared to the category average of 14.16%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. FCPVX has a 5-year beta of 1.19, which means it is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -6.04. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is primarily on equities that are traded in the United States.

Right now, 92.6% of this mutual fund's holdings are stocks, with an average market capitalization of $6 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

  1. Finance
  2. Other
  3. Industrial Cyclical

Turnover is 78%, which means this fund makes more trades in a given year than the category average.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, FCPVX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.97% compared to the category average of 1.25%. FCPVX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Small Cap Value ( FCPVX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Small Cap Value ( FCPVX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Don't stop here for your research on Small Cap Value funds. We also have plenty more on our site in order to help you find the best possible fund for your portfolio. Make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for more information about the world of funds, and feel free to compare FCPVX to its peers as well for additional information. For analysis of the rest of your portfolio, make sure to visit Zacks.com for our full suite of tools which will help you investigate all of your stocks and funds in one place.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

These 4 Small-Cap Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

While concerns over central bank tightening and supply chain disruptions have kept the stock market volatile, a positive report about Merck’s (MRK) pill in preventing COVID-19-related deaths has added some support. As the low-interest-rate environment is expected to prevail in the near term, it could be wise to bet on quality small-cap stocks such as Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ), ARC Document (ARC), and Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP).Investors’ concerns over the Federal Reserve’s plans to tighten the monetary policy, the supply-chain disruption, and the likely increase in taxes has led to severe market volatility. In addition, consumer confidence slumped to a seven-month low in September.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Fidelity Small Cap Value#Zacks Mutual Fund#P S
Entrepreneur

5 Must-Buy Stocks for Q4 With Strong Growth Potential

Wall Street rebounded on the first trading day of fourth-quarter 2021 after a tumultuous September. September is historically the worst-performing month on Wall Street and this year, it was the most disastrous in a decade. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — plummeted 4.3%, 4.8% and 5.3%, respectively.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Sunoco LP (SUN)

Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is Maximus (MMS) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Utilities Using the Zacks ESP Screener

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Pick NV5 Global (NVEE) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 12/02/2015, the SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $313.63...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Boost Your Portfolio With These 3 Mid-Cap Growth Funds

For high returns, investors can choose mid-cap funds that bear lesser risk than small caps. Mid-cap funds are unfazed by broader market gyrations, making them ideal bets given the erratic macroeconomic conditions of late. Also, when capital appreciation takes precedence over dividend payouts over the long term, growth funds are...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

258
Followers
890
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy