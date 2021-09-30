Against Certainty: Melissa Broder on the Intellectual Freedom of Poetry

Louise Nealon is the guest. Her debut novel, Snowflake, is available from Harper. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Louise Nealon: I viewed myself as a failure for so long, during my entire twenties. And with this book, after publishing, I’m in a strange position where people are suddenly looking to me for writing advice. And I kind of laugh because I don’t see myself as a success in any way. I’m really quite nervous in interviews and quite unsure of myself. My own sense of agency in my life, really, has been through writing and been through storytelling. I look quite young for my age, and I’m quite self-deprecating, to an uncomfortable extent. And when I’m in a room by myself with characters who I see as real, and who I see as kind of imaginary friends, I don’t see that I have any control over the characters.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO