CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Against Certainty: Melissa Broder on the Intellectual Freedom of Poetry

By The Maris Review
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Maris Review, Melissa Broder joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new poetry collection, Superdoom, out now from Tin House. MB: When I looked back, I was surprised at how many of the themes from my newest novel, Milk Fed, showed up [in my early poetry]. There’s a mikvah, the Jewish ritual bath. I remembered a lot of my older poetry having a lot of Catholic imagery because it was a fascination of mine. But it’s been Jewy all along, I didn’t quite realize. I guess writers write their obsessions, and I guess my obsessions are mine for the long haul.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

Louise Nealon on Jealousy, Naivety, and Running to Catch Up with Her Characters

Louise Nealon is the guest. Her debut novel, Snowflake, is available from Harper. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Louise Nealon: I viewed myself as a failure for so long, during my entire twenties. And with this book, after publishing, I’m in a strange position where people are suddenly looking to me for writing advice. And I kind of laugh because I don’t see myself as a success in any way. I’m really quite nervous in interviews and quite unsure of myself. My own sense of agency in my life, really, has been through writing and been through storytelling. I look quite young for my age, and I’m quite self-deprecating, to an uncomfortable extent. And when I’m in a room by myself with characters who I see as real, and who I see as kind of imaginary friends, I don’t see that I have any control over the characters.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Lauren Groff on the Complexities of Faith in Her New Book

In this week’s episode, Kendra talks with Lauren Groff about her book, Matrix, which is out now from Riverhead Books. Lauren: I wanted to write a book that had modern resonance and historical resonance. And those two forks, like two tines of a tuning fork, sang back and forth—the past and the present. So I was able to write about the contemporary day, but slant. I was able to actually look back in time and see maybe the roots of where we got to now, look back in time and see sort of the burgeoning, the new growth that became the old-growth forests of where we are now, sort of at the brink of climate collapse and democracy, everything. It was a moral choice for me to engage with the present day and not be escapist in this particular work.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Freedom#The Maris Review#Tin House#Milk Fed#Jewish#Catholic
Literary Hub

It’s time to start naming a book’s translator on the cover.

On this day, International Translators Day, a group of prominent translators (and writers, and publishers) have added their names to an open letter written by Jennifer Croft (translator of Olga Tokarczuk’s International Booker Prize-winning Flights) and Mark Haddon (author of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) asking that translators be named on the covers of the books they have translated (they’ve also started a hashtag, #TranslatorsOnTheCover).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Saying a Few Words About My Novel at the Aphasia Self-Help Group

“Could you just say a few words about your book?”. A hush fell over the room. Not a hush. A slight drop in the chatter and crosstalk. I hesitated. This has never been a favorite question of mine. I find it difficult to talk about my own writing. I flounder for the right words. I am inarticulate about theme and concept, about my own process, about what exactly any of my books are about. My elevator pitches ramble on long after everyone has left the elevator.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Writing the Anxiety of Parenthood on the Precipice of Apocalypse

The first post-apocalyptic novel may have been written by a woman—and Mary Shelley, no less— but tropes primarily followed by male writers have come to define the genre: a societal descent into violence and cannibalism; an individualist fight for survival; the Hobbesian pursuit of self-interest at all costs. In other post-apocalyptic novels, though, especially those written by women and non-cisgender people, the prospect of the end of the world is not only used to criticize human character, but to grapple with some of the more uncomfortable truths of the present. One such focus is reproductive rights, a contentious battleground even in the absence of post-apocalyptic circumstances.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Literary Hub

The Theory of (Artistic) Relativity, Illustrated

The moment I arrived in New York at the very beginning of what one might call “a career,” two pieces of unsolicited advice were immediately thrust upon me: 1) Someone will always look better than you. 2) Someone will always look worse than you. These also apply to art and making art. (I was also told it’s pronounced HOW-ston Street, but that’s largely irrelevant outside of New York City.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Literary Hub

The Astrology Book Club: What to Read This Month, Based on Your Sign

With all the good books that come out each month, it can be hard to decide what to read (or, if you’re anything like the people erstwhile of the Literary Hub office, now of our homes and Slack, what to read first). There are lots of good reasons to pick one book over another, but one we’ve never really explored before here at Lit Hub is . . . astrology. Hence, this “book club,” which is actually just a a literary horoscope guaranteed to come true: a good book to read, based (sort of) on your zodiac sign. Here’s what you should be reading this month.
LIFESTYLE
Literary Hub

Exclusive cover reveal: Ada Limón’s The Hurting Kind

Literary Hub is pleased to reveal the cover for Ada Limón’s latest collection of poetry, The Hurting Kind, which will be published by Milkweed Editions this spring. These poems slip through the seasons, teeming with horses and kingfishers and the gleaming eyes of fish. And they honor parents, stepparents, and grandparents: the sacrifices made, the separate lives lived, the tendernesses extended to a hurting child; the abundance, in retrospect, of having two families.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Chronicle

The poetry of integrity

From the ancient days to our modern times, poets have played an important part in human civilizations. As Edward Hirsch says in the book "A Poet’s Glossary," “Poetry is a human fundamental, like music.” Robert Graves calls poetry “stored magic.” And poetry can be magical. One poetic line with an...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Victoria Chang on Grief, Craft, and the Joys of Obsession

Hosted by Paul Holdengräber, The Quarantine Tapes chronicles shifting paradigms in the age of social distancing. Each day, Paul calls a guest for a brief discussion about how they are experiencing the global pandemic. *. Paul Holdengräber is joined by Victoria Chang on episode 201 of The Quarantine Tapes. Starting...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Palindromes and Rooftop Iguanas: Readings by David Naimon, Victoria Buitron, and Aimee Bender

Micro is a podcast for short but powerful writing. Each episode features a few short pieces of fiction, creative nonfiction, and/or poetry read by the author. The ambiguity of language and the subjectivity of interpretation feature in our first episode of Micro Season 2. Playing off multifaceted perspectives, these three pieces meet at the intersection of humor and aching reality, a space that feels all too relatable.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

On the Vivid Landscapes of Alice Munro

Welcome to Lit Century: 100 Years, 100 Books. Combining literary analysis with an in-depth look at historical context, hosts Sandra Newman and Catherine Nichols choose one book for each year of the 20th century, and—along with special guests—will take a deep dive into a hundred years of literature. In this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“i think my father is dying”

From Content Warning: Everything by Akwaeke Emezi. Used with permission of Copper Canyon Press. Copyright by Akwaeke Emezi. Akwaeke Emezi (they/them) is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Death of Vivek Oji, which was a finalist for the Dylan Thomas Prize, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the PEN/Jean Stein Award; Pet, a finalist for the National Book Award for Young People's Literature, a Walter Honor Book and a Stonewall Honor Book; Freshwater, which was named a New York Times Notable Book and shortlisted for the PEN/Hemingway Award, the New York Public Library Young Lions Fiction Award, the Lambda Literary Award, and the Center for Fiction's First Novel Prize; and most recently, Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir. Selected as a 5 Under 35 honoree by the National Book Foundation, they are based in liminal spaces.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Exclusive cover reveal: Akwaeke Emezi’s Content Warning: Everything

Literary Hub is pleased to reveal the cover for Freshwater and The Death of Vivek Oji author Akwaeke Emezi’s debut poetry collection, Content Warning: Everything, which will be published by Copper Canyon Press this spring. Here’s how Copper Canyon describes the book:. Crafted of both divine and earthly materials, these...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Roy Peter Clark on How to Write Cinematically

The following is excerpted from Roy Peter Clark’s The Art of X-Ray Reading: How the Secrets of 25 Great Works of Literature Will Improve Your Writing and first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. *. It was author David Finkel who taught me to “report cinematically.”...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

At least one person hasn’t read Sally Rooney, and it’s Jonathan Franzen.

It appears the bucket hats and tote bags and coffee carts didn’t work on at least one person: in an interview with Merve Emre in Vulture, Jonathan Franzen admitted he hasn’t read Sally Rooney. “People seem to speak well of her,” Franzen said. “But when I saw her described in an ad recently as the Salinger of her generation, I was like, ‘Oh man. I hope not.’” (I hope not too.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Virtual Book Events Worth Streaming This Month

Alexis Daria, Emily Henry, and Sajni Patel in conversation with Shyla Watson. Romance writers Alexis Daria (A Lot Like Adiós), Emily Henry (People We Meet on Vacation), and Sajni Patel (First Love, Take Two) discuss their latest novels in a conversation moderated by BuzzFeed editor Shyla Watson. (Free; register here.)
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy