Dayton Performing Arts Alliance opens season with a salute to the heroes of the pandemic
The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance opens its 2021-2022 with a stunning salute to heroes in a Dayton Philharmonic Masterworks concert featuring Beethoven's Eroica. The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance 2021–2022 season begins tomorrow, Friday, October 1, and with a variety of symphonic soundscapes, a comedic opera, and bewitching ballet, there are performances that will inspire for years to come.www.daytonlocal.com
