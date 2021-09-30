Board of Aldermen Agenda Session Meeting – Monday, October 4 at 6pm

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has only a few items of business on the agenda for their regularly scheduled weekly meeting on Monday. The board will begin with an update from the Rolling Hills Community Services Region, which is 12-county partnership that provides mental health care for residents. They will then consider approval of a 28E agreement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for the joint exercise of governmental powers. Supervisors will then receive collective bargaining proposals from the county’s unions, but no formal action will be taken during the meeting. They will finish with discussion and a vote on a DHS phone system agreement, manure management annual updates and reports from committees. The Monday, Oct. 4 meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. The public is invited and encourage to attend, and the proceedings will also be livestreamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to participate remotely can be found included below.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO