CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Board of Aldermen Agenda Session Meeting – Monday, October 4 at 6pm

townofelon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mayor and Board of Aldermen will hold their agenda session meeting on Monday, October 4th at 6pm. This meeting will be in person and online through Zoom. To register to attend the meeting, click here. Once you register you will receive a link to attend the meeting. To view the agenda for the meeting, please visit the Board of Aldermen Agendas and Minutes page. If you have questions or would like to address the Board of Aldermen during the public comments segment of the agenda, please contact DiAnne Enoch, Town Clerk, at denoch@elon.gov or call her at 336.584.3601 by Tuesday at Noon so she can ensure your ability to participate.

www.townofelon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

We Have An Exclusive Look At Monday’s GB Select Board Meeting

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) 1-929-205-6099. A CALL TO ORDER will take place approximately 6 pm followed by the approval of minutes and some important announcements and statements from the presiding Select Board. The Town Manager's Report features updates from the Housatonic Water Works and Trust policy Committee. LICENSES, PERMITS AND PERMISSIONS:
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
KMZU

Ray County Commission to meet in regular session Monday

RICHMOND — The Ray County Commission will hold a meeting Monday. Items listed on the agenda include the approval of the last meeting’s minutes, discussion about W. 156 Road and Commission King will sign the July diesel fuel refund. The meeting is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday in the Ray County Commissioner’s Office in Richmond.
RAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
1380kcim.com

Carroll County Board Of Supervisors Publish Short Agenda For Monday’s Meeting

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has only a few items of business on the agenda for their regularly scheduled weekly meeting on Monday. The board will begin with an update from the Rolling Hills Community Services Region, which is 12-county partnership that provides mental health care for residents. They will then consider approval of a 28E agreement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for the joint exercise of governmental powers. Supervisors will then receive collective bargaining proposals from the county’s unions, but no formal action will be taken during the meeting. They will finish with discussion and a vote on a DHS phone system agreement, manure management annual updates and reports from committees. The Monday, Oct. 4 meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. The public is invited and encourage to attend, and the proceedings will also be livestreamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to participate remotely can be found included below.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
vandaliaohio.org

Vandalia City Council to Meet Monday, October 4

The Council of the City of Vandalia Study Session and Regular Meeting are scheduled for Monday, October 4, 2021. Study Session at 6:00 p.m. Council Meeting at 7:00 p.m. In the City Council Chambers of the Vandalia Municipal Building – 333 James Bohanan Memorial Drive. The City of Vandalia is...
POLITICS
cityofws.org

Instructions for Joining the October 14th Planning Board Meeting

The Planning Board meeting starts at 4:30 PM – citizens who wish to simply watch the meeting may do so via the City's TV 13 channel at: http://winston-salem.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=29 or via the livestream on the City's YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/winstonsalemcitygov (livestream will not start until 4:30 PM). Citizens who wish to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Board of Aldermen vote to remove mask mandate

With case numbers declining and hospital numbers stabilizing, the city-wide mask mandate for Oxford ended on Tuesday. During a special called meeting, the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to end the temporary mandate that was re-instated on Aug. 24. The latest seven-day average of new cases dropped to 22, according...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
shorelineareanews.com

Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting October 4

The October 4, 2021 Regular Meeting of the Shoreline City Council includes two action items and two study items. Action Item 8(a) Action on Ordinance No. 944 – Amending Ordinance No. 776 and Ordinance No. 694 Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 3.27 for Property Tax Exemption Conditions Within the Light Rail Station Subareas and Within the Multifamily Tax Exemption Areas (MFTE)
POLITICS
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown council meets Monday; session will be virtual

ELIZABETHTOWN — Town Council here will meet through the internet application Zoom rather in person for its October meeting, a release says. The meeting is Monday at 7 p.m. There is no noon work session for the council. To join the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88240012533?pwd=SHFMR2ovcWxUekF6QmtPeFJ1M0JhQT09 and use meeting ID 882...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Brainerd Dispatch

School board to meet in special session Wednesday

There will be a special Brainerd School Board meeting noon Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the ISD 181 School Board Meeting Room, 804 Oak Street, Brainerd. This interactive meeting is being conducted pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.02. Some or all members of the School Board may participate in the interactive meeting via an audio and video feed through YouTube platform. If any member of the public would like additional information regarding how to remotely access the live feed of the meeting, contact Janet Horn at 218-454-6912 or email communications@isd181.org.
BRAINERD, MN
1380kcim.com

Change To Completion Date For Parking Lot, Development Agreement And Closed Session Scheduled For Monday’s Carroll Council Meeting

The regular meeting of the Carroll City Council on Monday, Sept. 27 will start with the second reading of proposed rate changes at the Carroll Rec Center. These will go into effect in January 2022 if approved. City Manager, Mike Pogge-Weaver, says they have had a request to consider a parking change on Walnut Street and they will also review a change order for work on the parking lot at Northeast Park. This is being installed for ease of access to Kellan’s Kingdom all-inclusive playground and the Miracle Field, baseball/softball complex.
CARROLL, IA
pdjnews.com

Agenda released for Monday Commissioner meeting; set to discuss redistricting

The Board of County Commissioners of Noble County has released an agenda for the 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 regular meeting. The meeting will take place in the Noble County Commissioners Office, 2nd floor, Noble County Courthouse in Perry. One of the items to be discussed will be proposed new boundary lines for the county districts, which would ultimately affect voters for district 3. This…
POLITICS
walkablewilliamsville.com

Village Board to hold regular meeting, work session on Sept. 27

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (Sept. 24, 2021) – The Village of Willliamsville will hold its next regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in the auditorium at Village Hall, 5565 Main St. The meeting will be preceded by a 6 p.m. work session, which will also be in the auditorium. To...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Goshen News

Fairfield to host special board meeting Monday

GOSHEN — The Fairfield School Board will meet in a special public session and privately Monday. Fairfield announced the meetings Thursday. The executive session, which is not open to the public, will take place at 4 p.m. at the Administration Office. The particular code cited as the reason for the...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
WDAM-TV

Petal aldermen approves ‘Steele Plan’ at Tuesday meeting

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - At a regular meeting on Tuesday, the Petal Board of Alderman voted to pass portions of “The Steele Plan.”. “The Steele Plan” is a proposal from Ward One Alderman Gerard Steele. The plan is to restore and improve drainage in areas of the ward. Its goal is to help with stormwater runoff and prevent flooding.
PETAL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy