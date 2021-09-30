Depot’s Deputy Commander Retires After 44 years of Service
After 44 years of federal service, Patton Tidwell, deputy commander for Red River Army Depot, is hanging up his tie for retirement. Tidwell was recently honored during a retirement ceremony where he received the Superior Civilian Service Medal for his “extraordinary knowledge and experience to mentor and obtain optimum performance from the Red River team.” Tidwell also received a note from Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general, U.S. Army Materiel Command, as well as flags that were flown over the U.S. Capitol and the Texas State Capitol.txktoday.com
