CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowie County, TX

Depot’s Deputy Commander Retires After 44 years of Service

By Press Release
txktoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 44 years of federal service, Patton Tidwell, deputy commander for Red River Army Depot, is hanging up his tie for retirement. Tidwell was recently honored during a retirement ceremony where he received the Superior Civilian Service Medal for his “extraordinary knowledge and experience to mentor and obtain optimum performance from the Red River team.” Tidwell also received a note from Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general, U.S. Army Materiel Command, as well as flags that were flown over the U.S. Capitol and the Texas State Capitol.

txktoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
County
Bowie County, TX
City
Lexington, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Bowie County, TX
Government
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Commanders#Red River Army Depot#The Texas State Capitol#Maintenance Logistics#Maintenance Operations
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy