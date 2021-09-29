CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is just what you’d expect — and exactly what you want: Dumb fun

By Kristen Page-Kirby
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased by Sony “in association” with Marvel — a deeply confusing business arrangement that has become a coy way of not answering “Is it or isn’t it part of the MCU?” — 2018’s “Venom” featured one of Spider-Man’s most well-known adversaries, without ever mentioning the webslinger. What’s more, the film didn’t take place anywhere near his Friendly Neighborhood (choosing San Francisco instead of Spidey’s native New York). Nor did it acknowledge protagonist Eddie Brock’s (Tom Hardy) canonical role in the world of Spider-Man. Instead, Brock was a successful reporter who tanked both his career and that of his fiancee Anne (Michelle Williams) and eventually ended up sharing his body — and brain — with a symbiotic alien, known as a symbiote, called Venom: an 8-foot-tall black monster with an overly toothy grin, a disconcertingly long tongue and a taste for human brains (alive only; he’s picky). While in the comics, Venom is a bad guy, the film flipped the script and ended with Eddie and Venom becoming uneasy corporeal roommates, spending their time sniffing out stories and relieving bad guys of their heads.

