‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is just what you’d expect — and exactly what you want: Dumb fun

It has been nearly three years to the day since we first got to see Tom Hardy’s take on the classic Marvel anti-hero Eddie Brock and his symbiotic counterpart in Ruben Fleischer’s box-office juggernaut Venom. A lot has happened during that stretch of time and so you might have forgotten some of the key moments of the film, which could potentially make for a confusing moviegoing experience when you go see Venom: Let There Be Carnage when it opens in theaters on October 1. But fear not because we have put together a quick refresher that breaks down everything from Venom’s origins all the way to the Venom end credits scene with that special appearance by Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady. And just a heads up, there are some major spoilers sprinkled throughout this piece about 2018's Venom.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO