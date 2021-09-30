Space Health Institute demonstrates self-reliant performance of the Butterfly iQ portable handheld ultrasound system in space

The James Webb Space Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) will deliver incredibly rich information about the molecules that are present in the inner disks of still-forming planetary systems (known as protoplanetary disks). This simulated spectrum, which produces a detailed pattern of colors based on the wavelengths of light emitted, helps researchers take inventories of each molecule. This spectrum shows how much of the gasses like methane, ammonia, and carbon dioxide exist. Most of the unidentified features are water. Since spectra are teeming with details, they will help astronomers draw conclusions about the system’s contents as planets form. Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, Leah Hustak (STScI)

ASTRONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO