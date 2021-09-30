Space Health Institute demonstrates self-reliant performance of the Butterfly iQ portable handheld ultrasound system in space
The Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) celebrates the success of an innovative medical imaging technology demonstration aboard the International Space Station (ISS). During space exploration missions, the medical kit must feature tools with reduced mass and enhanced and self-reliant usability by the crew. Astronauts tested use of the Butterfly iQ – a handheld single-probe ultrasound system that connects to a mobile device – without any ground support. The device is seen by many as a quintessential tool to augment medical care in future space missions.www.spaceref.com
