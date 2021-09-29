What It’s Like to Fly 3600 Feet Above Lake Michigan Without an Engine

Growing up in Michigan, you've probably had the chance to enjoy the great outdoors and go hunting with family and friends. While connecting with Mother Nature and trying to track down a big buck you probably never thought twice about how you were going to get in and of the woods or how you would set up a tree stand or blind but for men and women across Michigan who deal with mobility disabilities, this has been an issue until recently.

