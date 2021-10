It has been a strong start to the season for the Montana Grizzlies. Griz football has built up momentum in the past few weeks, starting with the huge win over the Washington Huskies earlier this month. The Griz obliterated Western Illinois soon after that at Washington Grizzly stadium. After a restful bye week, the Griz returned to WA/GRIZ this past weekend to proceed to mop the floor with Cal Poly. But, now the Grizzlies are gearing up for one of the toughest teams in the Big Sky Conference. The Griz are looking to take the game on the road, to meet up with the Eastern Washington Eagles in Cheney, WA.

CHENEY, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO