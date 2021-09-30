Limp Bizkit Officially Release New Song ‘Dad Vibes’

At long last, Limp Bizkit have finally released their new song "Dad Vibes" after going viral earlier this year once singer Fred Durst debuted his new look at Lollapalooza. It's been a decade since Limp Bizkit's last album, Gold Cobra. But the band has managed to tide fans over a little since then, having released three songs — "Lightz (City of Angels)," "Ready to Go" and "Endless Slaughter" — from their long-promised sixth album at one time known as Stampede of the Disco Elephants.