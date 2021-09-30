CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Spending negotiations a battle between left and far-left: Sen. Lankford

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Sen. James Lankford argued current spending negotiations are highlighting divisions in the Democrat Party on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." SEN. JAMES LANKFORD: This is a battle between the left and the far-left trying to determine how they're going to actually manage these two bills. They had planned to do it on the 27 of September, in fact, announced a month ago they were going to have the vote on the 27 of September. They obviously didn't have the votes.

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Bernie Sanders predicts Biden spending bills will pass despite infighting

​Sen. Bernie Sanders defended the squabbling between progressive and moderate Democrats that threatens to torpedo President Biden’s legislative agenda and predicted the two spending bills worth trillions of dollars will move forward together. “This is a long and complicated process, which is dealing with the most consequential piece of legislation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
AOL Corp

John Oliver addresses the senators blocking Biden’s plan: ‘You owe people more than vague platitudes’

On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, the host focused on the Build Back Better Act and why it’s in danger of being blocked. The bill is a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda and contains things like: funding for at-home care, universal pre-kindergarten, free community college, steps to address climate change, and an extension of the child tax credit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lankford
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell accuses Democrats of 'sleepwalking' toward a debt default while he blocks every measure they've tried for raising the debt limit

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of "sleepwalking" toward a debt default. McConnell has blocked Democrats' every attempt so far to raise the debt limit. He told Biden in a letter that raising the limit is something Democrats must do alone. See more stories on Insider's business page. Congress...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Left-wing operatives stalk, harass Sen. Sinema in bathroom over Biden's $3.5 trillion agenda

Maybe it’s time President Joe Biden calls off his dogs. Or perhaps coercion is the point. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, a key holdout against the White House’s $3.5 trillion social spending plan, was confronted this weekend by protesters who followed her to the bathroom with cameras and stood outside her stall, demanding she support the Biden administration's partisan social benefits and climate spending bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Economy#Infrastructure#The Democrat Party#Fox Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KOCO

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford introduces Stop Vaccine Mandates Act

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma introduced the Stop Vaccine Mandates Act on Tuesday aimed at repealing President Joe Biden’s Executive Order that mandates COVID-19 vaccines for federal employees and federal contractors. Related Video Above: Oklahoma Attorney General among 24 AGs demanding Biden drop COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “President...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fox News

Biden surrenders America’s borders to the far left

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy