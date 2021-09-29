SURVEY: How has "back to school" been for your child?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced that beginning October 11, middle school students will have a relaxed COVID-19 quarantine policy. “The projection is very favorable for Miami-Dade Public Schools,” says Carvalho. The current ten-day quarantine following exposure will be reduced to five days. After that, a student could take a PCR test and if it is negative, they can return to school. Important to note, this will not apply for K-8 centers or elementary schools. Superintendent Carvalho says the proof for protocol change is in the data. “Student cases are on the rapid decline, the new cases per 100,000 are on a rapid decline as well,” says Carvalho. Last month, the same quarantine policy changes went into effect in high schools within the district. The district also touting vaccinations among students for more relaxed protocols. “57% of our students, those who are eligible 12 and older are fully vaccinated that is a very encouraging static,” says Carvalho. The similar change for elementary schools and K-8 centers could come as soon as next week.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO