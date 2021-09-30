How the Word Is Passed: Nine Places Where The Story Of Slavery Lives On

During my recent out-of-state move from a sizable suburban home into my current studio, I resolved to condense my life into six storage totes, two cat carriers, a small car, and my own body. A close relative with a hoarding problem instilled in me a fear of clutter from a young age, and moving is the perfect time to reevaluate one’s possessions. Of course, my self-imposed ultimatum failed to account for the unsentimental yet practical things that might make a comfortable home, such as a standing fan, two-seat kitchen table, or toilet brush. That initial moving list contained matter both living and non-living which seemed necessary—though not all utilitarian—to my daily life, and the rest of the items in my new space followed as I discovered new needs. What I left behind, among donated clothing and MDF furniture, became mere stuff, optioned for either its next owner or the landfill. But objects left behind can be fascinating, too, partly because they hold untold stories.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO