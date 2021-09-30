CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Word Is Passed: Nine Places Where The Story Of Slavery Lives On

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis episode originally aired on June 28, 2021. Between October 2017 and February 2020, educator, poet and Atlantic staff writer Clint Smith visited nine places in the U.S. and abroad where, as he puts it, “the story of slavery in America lives on.”. From Jefferson’s Monticello, to the African Burial...

