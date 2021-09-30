CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-Open Stock Movers 09/30: (PRGO) (AMTX) (SPCE) Higher; (BBBY) (BTBT) (KAVL) Lower (more...)

 6 days ago

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) 28.4% LOWER; reported Q2 EPS of $0.04, $0.48 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.99 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond sees Q3 2021 EPS of $0.00-$0.05, versus the consensus of $0.28. Bed Bath & Beyond sees Q3 2021 revenue of $1.96-2 billion, versus the consensus of $2.02 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond sees FY2021 EPS of $0.70-$1.10, versus the consensus of $1.51. Bed Bath & Beyond sees FY2021 revenue of $8.1-8.3 billion, versus the consensus of $8.31 billion.

MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
StreetInsider.com

Applied Materials (AMAT): Pullback Represents Attractive Buying Opportunity - Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) amid a recent selloff in shares that yielded a 10% pullback. The analyst believes the pullback and bear concerns are "overdone" given the current...
StreetInsider.com

Cloudflare (NET) Stock Down on Downgrade to Perform on Valuation at Oppenheimer

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are down 3.5% in today's trading session after Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan downgraded to Perform from Outperform. The analyst also removed the $130.00 per share price target as the stock already trades...
The Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but it can be a promising sign. These companies have grown at eye-popping rates, and their futures look quite promising. See if you want to add Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, PayPal, Atlassian, and/or Shopify to your portfolio. Many terrific businesses seem unstoppable -- based...
StreetInsider.com

Cathie Wood's ARK Adds Teladoc (TDOC), Pacific Bio (PACB), Robinhood (HOOD) Stock, Sells More Skillz (SKLZ)

Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs added 154K shares of Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), ~784K shares of Pacific Bio (NASDAQ: PACB), 749K shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), 152K shares of Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and 33K shares of Toast (NASDAQ: TOST), among other buys on Tuesday.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Starts Wingstop (WING) at Hold, 'Lofty Valuation'

Loop Capital analyst Alton Stump initiates coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) with a Hold rating and a price target of $165.00. The analyst comments "WING's comps showed no signs of slowing down even as it lapped last...
StreetInsider.com

New Street’s Ferragu ‘Tactically’ Downgrades ASML (ASML) and Applied Materials (AMAT) to Neutral, Remains Positive on Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu downgraded two semiconductor stocks today as he believes semicap expectations are lofty. Both shares of the Netherland-based ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) were...
StreetInsider.com

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 15.4% to $0.15; 3.6% Yield

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. This is a 15.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.13. The dividend will...
The Motley Fool

3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now With $1,000

You've paid off your monthly bills, you got rid of any high-interest debt you might have, and you've stashed away an emergency fund. If you find you still have some extra cash left over, say $1,000 for instance, you may want to put that money to work for you and grow it a bit.
StreetInsider.com

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Declares $0.535 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.535 per share, or $2.14 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 8, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Upgrades Ambev S.A. (ABEV) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer upgraded Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) from Equalweight
StreetInsider.com

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NFYS) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFYS) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price
investing.com

Top 3 Passive Income Stocks to Buy in October

One thing is for certain: the incredible bull run that began in early 2020 will at some point come to an end. But exactly when that will happen is anybody’s guess. What we do know is that the market is richly valued today. How richly valued may be up for debate, but there’s no denying that the TSX is full of companies trading at all-time highs with frothy valuations.
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) PT Lowered to $283 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Helane Becker lowered the price target on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) to $283.00 (from $297.00) while
The Motley Fool

5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

These five widely followed stocks are rife with red flags. For more than 18 months, there's been little that's stood in the way of the benchmark S&P 500 reaching new highs. Since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, the widely followed index has doubled in value and marked the strongest bounce-back rally from a bear-market bottom of all time.
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Institutional investors have certain advantages over retail investors. For instance, they typically employ teams of experienced analysts that can provide boots-on-ground coverage; they also tend to have far more capital at their disposal. By comparison, the greatest asset a retail investor has is a long-term mindset. You don't have clients...
