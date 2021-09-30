Pre-Open Stock Movers 09/30: (PRGO) (AMTX) (SPCE) Higher; (BBBY) (BTBT) (KAVL) Lower (more...)
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) 28.4% LOWER; reported Q2 EPS of $0.04, $0.48 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.99 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond sees Q3 2021 EPS of $0.00-$0.05, versus the consensus of $0.28. Bed Bath & Beyond sees Q3 2021 revenue of $1.96-2 billion, versus the consensus of $2.02 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond sees FY2021 EPS of $0.70-$1.10, versus the consensus of $1.51. Bed Bath & Beyond sees FY2021 revenue of $8.1-8.3 billion, versus the consensus of $8.31 billion.
