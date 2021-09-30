Call for artists for winter faire and juried craft show

– Art Center Morro Bay is providing an opportunity open to all artists who wish to participate in the annual Winter Faire and Juried Fine Craft Show.

Artists are asked to enter original paintings, photography and fine crafts in various sizes and price points to include jewelry, wood, glass, ceramics and pottery, metal, stone, sculpture, fiber, felt, paper and mixed media and more. Artists should bring varied sizes that include affordable price ranges for our art and fine crafts. Hint: Prices that include a range from $20 – $50 sell well. Fine art paintings from $500 – $2,000 also sell well. Only limited edition, reproductions of original art for art bins please. Note cards, especially for the holidays are welcome.

This show offers something for everyone. The community is supporting their efforts and looking for unique local art and crafts to make this winter holiday artsy and personal. During this special holiday event, Art Center Morro Bay will offer a collection of exceptional artwork and fine crafts, spanning a variety of artistic mediums from classical to contemporary, small and large. Please, no beading with the use of manufactured parts, prints on tile or mugs, or baby items.

MBAA will be presenting its annual Winter Faire and Juried Craft show Nov. 4 through Jan. 3. Art take-in for this event is Tuesday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Entry forms: artcentermorrobay.org/index.php/entry-forms/

Gallery hanging policy: https://artcentermorrobay.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/FORMS-HANGING-POLICY-JUNE-2021.pdf