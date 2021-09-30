CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Voting Rights and Capital

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:. Royal Dutch Shell plc's capital as at September 30, 2021, consists of 4,101,239,499 A shares...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:. The Company's issued share capital as at September 30, 2021 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 9,890,681 Ordinary Shares were held in treasury as at the date of this disclosure. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS For: Oct 01 Filed by: Mosing D. Keith

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Reflects the number...
MARKETS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#Treasury#Fca#European Press#Lei
StreetInsider.com

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 05 Oct 2021. Estimated NAV. Euro SharesSterling Shares. Estimated NAV€ 28.0198£...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Files S-1 Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today filed a S-1 Registration Statement. The S-1 filing submitted...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL For: Oct 03 Filed by: Lewis Gregory P

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Instrument converts to...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Udemy, Inc (UDMY) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) files registration statement for an IPO. The company describes itself as: "Udemy operates a two-sided marketplace where our instructors develop content to meet learner demand....
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Valuable Company

Measuring company valuations can be difficult. For private companies, there are no metrics, or very few, for analysts to use. However, for public companies, the yardstick is easy — market capitalization. Take the stock price and multiply it by the number of shares the company has outstanding. Apple places first among American companies with a […]
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AvePoint, Inc. For: Oct 01 Filed by: Wu Sophia

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. Washington, D.C. 20549. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Prices Upsized 7.5M Share Offering at $26/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) today announced the upsizing and pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 7,500,000 Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners (the “Selling Shareholders”), at a public offering price of $26.00 per Class A share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 6,000,000 Class A shares. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional Class A shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Resolved the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LONDON, October 6, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) (the “Company”) today announced that the board of directors of the Company has resolved that 5,610,000 common shares and 1,402,500 founder's shares, previously held by the Company as treasury shares, shall be cancelled and thereafter be available for re-issue (the “Treasury Share Cancellation”).
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy