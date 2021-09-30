RadiLens Partners with Augusta University Health System to Develop AI-driven Radiology Workflow Intelligence Solutions
Radiology artificial intelligence (AI) company, RadiLens, is partnering with Augusta University Health System (AUHS) to develop AI-driven technology being designed to improve follow-up management and workflow efficiency with radiological services. AUHS's Department of Radiology & Imaging will work collaboratively to develop the AI-driven technology to better manage workloads, flows, and...augustaceo.com
