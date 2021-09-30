RadiLens Partners with Augusta University Health System to Develop AI-driven Radiology Workflow Intelligence Solutions

Researchers at MIT are looking to import the interpretive abilities of machine learning algorithms using image-text pairs of medical images and their reports. Getting a quick and accurate reading of an X-ray or some other medical images can be vital to a patient’s health and might even save a life. Obtaining such an assessment depends on the availability of a skilled radiologist and, consequently, a rapid response is not always possible. For that reason, says Ruizhi “Ray” Liao, a postdoc and a recent PhD graduate at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), “we want to train machines that are capable of reproducing what radiologists do every day.” Liao is first author of a new paper, written with other researchers at MIT and Boston-area hospitals, that is being presented this fall at MICCAI 2021, an international conference on medical image computing.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO