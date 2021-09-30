CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadiLens Partners with Augusta University Health System to Develop AI-driven Radiology Workflow Intelligence Solutions

augustaceo.com
 6 days ago

Radiology artificial intelligence (AI) company, RadiLens, is partnering with Augusta University Health System (AUHS) to develop AI-driven technology being designed to improve follow-up management and workflow efficiency with radiological services. AUHS's Department of Radiology & Imaging will work collaboratively to develop the AI-driven technology to better manage workloads, flows, and...

augustaceo.com

healthcareittoday.com

Varied Uses for Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Show AI’s Riches

Industries, researchers, and governments have only scratched the surface of what they can do with artificial intelligence. Recently I spoke with three companies using AI in creative and unexpected ways in health care. Here are their stories. Personalized Medication Administration by Dosis. Over-the-counter cough medicines and aspirins make dosage sound...
HEALTH
Itproportal

AI is necessary for intelligent enterprise – But it requires a holistic approach

In his book “Homo Deus,” Yuval Noah Harari contends that “organizations are algorithms” – processing information through various divisions, departments, and hierarchies to deliver decisions, with their employees and teams working as information-processing agents. As businesses leverage AI and digital to transform into intelligent enterprises it is important that they also reexamine their structures and operating models.
TECHNOLOGY
ptproductsonline.com

Navitus Health Solutions Partners with SWORD Health

Navitus Health Solutions, a full pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), announces its partnership with SWORD Health to bring its virtual musculoskeletal solution to Navitus’ clients and their plan members nationwide. Navitus’ partnership with SWORD Health is a major expansion of its comprehensive suite of solutions to include clinical-grade care for...
HEALTH
mining-technology.com

SkyX Integrates AI with Aerial System to Offer Midstream Inspection Solution

Concept: Canada-based UAV solution offering startup SkyX has offered an AI-integrated aerial pipeline inspection solution. The solution comes with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) SkyOne integrated with AI for computer vision analysis. The startup aims to provide a safer environment and efficient midstream assets by leveraging AI and aerial systems. Nature...
TECHNOLOGY
tctmagazine.com

Burgmaier & SLM Solutions partner to develop hybrid manufacturing process for tooling components

Precision metal marts processor Burgmaier has established a hybrid manufacturing technique using various steels in partnership with SLM Solutions. Combining a self-developed system to clamp base bodies with the ‘standardised approach’ of additively manufacturing parts of SLM Solutions’ SLM 280 metal 3D printing system, Burgmaier believes its hybrid process will enable a ‘new world of hard-wearing designs.’
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Using AI and Radiology Reports to Understand New Medical Images

Researchers at MIT are looking to import the interpretive abilities of machine learning algorithms using image-text pairs of medical images and their reports. Getting a quick and accurate reading of an X-ray or some other medical images can be vital to a patient’s health and might even save a life. Obtaining such an assessment depends on the availability of a skilled radiologist and, consequently, a rapid response is not always possible. For that reason, says Ruizhi “Ray” Liao, a postdoc and a recent PhD graduate at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), “we want to train machines that are capable of reproducing what radiologists do every day.” Liao is first author of a new paper, written with other researchers at MIT and Boston-area hospitals, that is being presented this fall at MICCAI 2021, an international conference on medical image computing.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
tippnews.com

1st Edge Wins Advanced Technology International (ATI) OTA Contract to Develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions for US Army

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 1st Edge, a leader in designing pragmatic solutions using Artificial Intelligence and new technologies, announced the win of a $46M Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract to develop Artificial Intelligence solutions for the US Army. The contract continues an effort named Pragmatic Artificial Intelligence and New Technology (PAINT).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
VentureBeat

Kore.ai, which develops workflow automation technologies, raises $70M

Kore.ai, a no-code automation platform designed for enterprise applications, today announced that it raised $50 million in a series C round led by Vistara Growth and PNC with participation from Next Equity Partners, Nicola Wealth, and Beedie Capital, along with $20 million in debt from Sterling National Bank. The funds, which bring Kore’s total raised to over $100 million to date, will be put toward expanding the company’s workforce while developing new product features, according to cofounder and CEO Raj Koneru.
TECHNOLOGY
Electronic Engineering Times

Cadence Solutions Accelerate Development of Mobile, Automotive, and Hyperscale Systems

Article By : Cadence Design Systems Inc. Cadence's Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio enables high-performance pre-silicon software validation in virtual and hybrid configurations. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio accelerates the creation of virtual and hybrid prototypes of complex systems. The Helium Studio enables early software bring-up...
SOFTWARE
Westport News

How This Entrepreneur Uses AI to Automate Lease-Accounting Workflows

Before starting his company, Trullion, Isaac Heller worked with several high-growth, pre-IPO technology companies and with real estate technology. Having spent countless hours with contracts, PDFs, spreadsheets and working with auditors and checking numbers, he was inspired to create an AI-powered software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that automates lease-accounting workflows for auditors, Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and accountants. Heller sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss lease accounting and the future of this industry.
TECHNOLOGY
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Lexington Regional Health Center to upgrade PACS system for radiology department

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center board of directors approved a software upgrade for the PACS system for the radiology department during their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Picture archiving and communication system, PACS, is a medical imaging technology which provides economical storage and convenient access to images...
LEXINGTON, NE

