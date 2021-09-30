CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall St opens higher, but set for steep monthly losses

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday at the end of a bruising month on upbeat economic growth data, while investors focused on funding negotiations in Washington to prevent a government shutdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77.26 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 34,467.98.

www.streetinsider.com

4 Stocks Analysts Think Will Soar Over 35%

A solid third-quarter earnings season could offset investors’ concerns over inflation and other lingering issues in the near term, leading to a Q4 rally. So, it could be wise to add fundamentally sound stocks Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nu Skin (NUS), and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to your portfolio now. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally more than 35% in the near term.The major stock market indexes have experienced steep losses lately owing to investors’ rotating away from technology stocks amid rising bond yields. In addition, the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising oil prices are stretching the inflationary environment even further. Moreover, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC that she believes the economy would fall into a recession if the U.S. government fails to address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented default on the debt.
Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

The stock market is a fantastic tool to build long-term, life-changing wealth. And not interrupting the magic of compounding is one of the keys to becoming a successful investor. That's why even small sums of money can turn into astronomical amounts given enough time. One stock in particular, Home Depot...
Stocks slip, bond yields bounce as oil fuels inflation angst

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LONDON (Reuters) - Shares fell and government bond yields rose across the world on Wednesday as oil prices hit their highest in seven years, fuelling concerns about rising inflation. The Euro STOXX 600 index fell 1.9%, denting gains made in its best day in 11 weeks on Tuesday, with travel and leisure and tech stocks leading the slide with losses of between 2.3%-3.2%. German stocks shed 2.2%. The mood was set to hit Wall Street, where U.S. futures gauges pointed to losses of around 1.5%.
Wall St opens higher on Big Tech bounce; cyclicals rise

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as technology shares recovered from a sharp selloff, while economy-sensitive cyclical stocks were in favor ahead of closely watched monthly payrolls data later in the week. The Nasdaq Composite gained 57.38 points, or 0.40%, to 14,312.86 at the opening bell,...
Gold futures end higher for day, post losses for the month and quarter

Gold futures climbed on Thursday, but settled lower for the month, as well as the quarter. Gold rose Thursday following recent declines fueled by investors' need to cover margin calls due to the potential Chinese real estate crash, linked to property giant Evergrande, said Jeb Handwerger, editor of Gold Stock Trades. "Bargain hunters are picking up gold as a safe haven as smart investors are concerned about a Chinese real estate crash and slowdown, and if that toxic debt can spread virally," he told MarketWatch, adding that he believes the "correction in mining stocks and precious metals is a bargain gift of a lifetime." December gold rose $34.10, or 2%, to settle at $1,757 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices saw losses of about 3.4% for the month and 0.8% for the quarter, FactSet data show.
Wall Street Opens Higher as Merck News Hints at Covid Game-Changer; Dow up 150 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened higher on Friday, reversing overnight losses in futures after potentially game-changing news on the pandemic front from U.S. pharma giant Merck. Merck announced encouraging early results from a small-scale trial of a antiviral pill to treat Covid-19. If the drug is found to be...
Wall Street set to open higher on bargain hunting, Merck boost

(Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise on Friday as steep losses in September saw investors buying into cheaper sectors, while drugmaker Merck rose on marking progress in the development of an oral COVID-19 drug. Shares of Merck & Co Inc jumped 8.3% in premarket trading after the...
Wall St. wallows as S&P 500 posts worst month, quarter since pandemic outbreak

On Thursday, all three key indices of Wall St. had wrapped up the session sharply lower with trade-sensitive Dow leading the tally of declines, while Wall Street bellwether S&P 500 had posted the worst monthly percentage decline since the onset of pandemic outbreak, winding up a turbulent month alongside quarter consistently being harrowed by lingering concerns related to a rapid rise in delta cases, inflation worries, US Fed’s decision to resume taper-talks alongside a ratting battle over budgetary policy in the Capitol Hill.
Stocks opening higher on Wall St. after US averts shutdown

Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street Thursday after U.S. lawmakers moved to avert a government shutdown. European and Asian markets are also rising. The S&P 500 is up 0.5% as of 9:33 a.m. ET, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 0.7%. Despite the gains Wall Street is on track to end September with its worst monthly performance in a year. The healthcare and materials sectors are leading the S&P 500 gainers early Thursday: Albemarle is up 2.9% and Edwards Lifesciences is up 1.5%. CarMax shares are plunging after the used car dealership reported disappointing second-quarter results.
Stocks Stumble Out of September With Steep Losses

The last day of the month and quarter brought more volatility to Wall Street, in typical September fashion. The Dow fell 546 points for its second 500+ drop this week, despite trading up triple digits at its session highs, amid a pullback from energy and financial stocks. The blue-chip index ended September with its worst monthly loss since October 2020, and logged its first quarterly loss of 2021.
S&P 500, Dow tumble as Wall Street heads for monthly losses

(Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow tumbled on Thursday as concerns over economic growth and a possible government shutdown saw Wall Street headed for a steep monthly drop, while losses in the Nasdaq were mitigated by major technology stocks. A batch of mixed economic data spurred large swings in...
