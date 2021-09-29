SURVEY: How has "back to school" been for your child?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One Philadelphia school used “Walk to School Day” to re-launch an important program that keeps their students safe. Gideon Elementary School students used the “walking school bus” to get to school Wednesday, an idea the school has used in the past. Every Wednesday going forward, volunteers will walk students to school. In addition to reminding drivers to take it slow, organizers hope the walking school bus will increase attendance and enthusiasm among the children. According to Gregory Writing, the community school coordinator, it is an easy way to give everyone peace of mind. “It’s our way to get students to school on time. We say drop them off on the corner and we’ll get them the rest of the way safely,” he told CBS3. The school said they need more volunteers before the program can expand to other days of the week.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO