Kendall Chick would have been going on 8 now. In 2019, her grandfather’s fiancé Shawna Gatto got 50 years in prison for the Wiscasset girl’s murder, at 4, in December 2017. Chick could still have been here, had Maine Department of Health and Human Services paid the family one more visit, Maine Sen. Bill Diamond, D – Windham, and Rep. Jeff Hanley, R – Pittston, said outside Wiscasset Community Center Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 29.