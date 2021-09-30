CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Explore a Charming And Popular Tudor-Style Home Listed in University Park

By Candy Evans
 5 days ago
While there are many concrete items buyers look for in listings, charm is one of those intangible elements that must simply be felt. At this English Tudor-style abode in University Park’s prestigious Stratford Manor neighborhood, an enchanting air surrounds you as soon as you step foot on the property. And throughout, it screams ‘forever home.’

parkcities.bubblelife.com

Amari’s Home Goods is truly a family business

Barely one year old and only recently starting to walk, Amari Marks is too young to know her parents named their new Northlake Commons home goods business after her. “She’s the boss and we are her employees,” said her father Shawn, 39, who opened Amari’s Home Goods with wife Glenise, 34, on July 1.
Brock Estes of Fly Gap Winery Winemaker Profile

One winemaker who started years ago with unique and innovative ideas with his winery is still going strong. That winemaker is Brock Estes of Fly Gap Winery. The winery is located in Mason, Texas, which is becoming a destination location. You can find Brock’s wines such as the Dank lineup at other tasting rooms, and when you do, you will not be disappointed. We are proud to feature Brock Estes as this month’s featured winemaker!
Following $150M raise, Seattle homebuying startup expands, looks to hire in Texas

A West Coast startup is entering the local fast-paced residential real estate market intending to turn all buyers into cash buyers. Following a massive $150 million Series C funding round in June, Seattle-based homebuying startup Flyhomes wants to expand nationwide. And it’s starting with an expansion into the Lone Star state markets of Dallas, Austin and Houston.
Aloha Poke Opens First Store in Texas

First Time Franchisees Focus on Offering Healthier Fast Casual Food Options. , the nation’s premier fast-casual poke restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its first of eleven stores planned for the Houston-metro market. Husband and wife team, Amanda and Corey Tabb of Cypress, lead Aloha Poke’s entrance into the Lone Star State. The new Aloha Poke is in the Fairfield Town Center shopping plaza located at 29040 Highway 290, suite A05 in Cypress, Texas.
Where To Eat In Galveston, Texas

Miller’s Seawall Grill- Where To Eat In Galveston!. So, I want to tell you about my favorite restaurant in Galveston. But then again, I don’t. I like knowing the local spots and if any more people find out about this gem, then I will have to wait longer. But then again, I live here full time and I can eat when all the tourist have gone home and the island settles into the off-season.
Pizza Guys Opens Newest Location in San Carlos

Rapidly Growing Pizza Concept Aims to Become the New Local Favorite. A former school district employee who always desired to play a pivotal role in his community, Hoang was first introduced to the Pizza Guys brand and its franchising opportunities from a friend who owned a pizza business. Hoang began to work for his friend and became fully immersed in the pizza franchising industry, working hard and aiming to one day open a franchise of his own. Now, an official Pizza Guys franchise owner, Hoang looks to use his new business to create a positive difference at the local level.
Refreshing Your Home

)I love decorating my house for the Holidays but there are rooms that don’t really get that extra touch. I have learned that those are the rooms that I spend a lot of time in and sometimes need refreshing the most. My bathroom is one of those areas. I don’t know about you but I swear some of my best ideas and thoughts happen when I am in the shower. I think it’s because the kids aren’t in my space and my brain can actually have a moment to process!
Garland’s Creepiest Corner?

Over the top for Halloween! This South Garland home is decorated with plastic skeletons peeking over the fence, on the roof, cavorting on the front lawn next to a ginormous black spider. It’s lit up at night, complete with sound effects to add to its creepiness. One might say they’ve gone overboard, as have the skeletons in the backyard swimming pool.
Looking to Downsize? Study Shows D-FW Creates Positive Choices

At a certain age, we’re faced with the decision to downsize. The kids move out for college or to start a life on their own. We come to grips that we’re empty-nesters. The next stage: fantasizing about the extra space. This opens up extra bedrooms for a tricked-up theater room. Or you’re thinking about a larger home office or sewing room. Maybe a closet room with an island to fold clothes.
A Massive Austin Nightclub Will Open in Deep Ellum

Welcome to AM Intel, a (mostly) daily round-up of easily digestible Dallas dining details that every local needs to know. Looking for more intel about where to eat and drink in the Big D? Sign up for Eater Dallas’s newsletter, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Massive Austin nightclub...
TWO WAYS TO WEAR A FAUX LEATHER JUMPSUIT

Hi, everyone! I hope you all had a great weekend and are having a good start to the week. A lot is going on in the world right now! I feel so bad (not really!) that Mark Zuckerburg lost over six billion dollars yesterday. Did you all see Sixty Minutes this past Sunday? Apparently, a whistleblower who used to work at Facebook came out with a lot of information about how bad Facebook is for teenagers (especially girls) and other nefarious things. I was traveling and didn’t catch it, but I am going to watch it (here) today. I’ve been hearing that October is going to be a wild month! Let’s pray it’s wild in a good way!
Gordon Ramsay Burger Chicago Opening Soon Plus More from What Now Media Group’s Weekly Pre-Opening Restaurant News Report

Dive into this week’s top stories from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, and San Francisco. Chicago – Gordon Ramsay Burger Inches Closer to Late 2021 Opening. Dallas – Incoming Westin Southlake Hotel to House Scratch Kitchen Led by Forth Worth...
Last Call For Chefs To Earn A Golden Ticket Into November’s World Food Championships

In addition to becoming the Official Higher Education Partner, Dallas College is also being named as the official host and sponsor of World Food Championships‘. WFC will use the Last Chance Qualifier as a way to fill its remaining competitive spots in its 10 category championships: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Steak. “We expect to see about ten of the best Dallas chefs competing in our tournament through this opportunity.” said Mike McCloud, CEO, World Food Championships. “With the help of Dallas College’s culinary program, we are excited to provide this opportunity for local chefs to earn their way into our event.” Last Chance Qualifier participants will be challenged to create their “Signature Dish” in a timed, live-cooking competition hosted at the Dallas College Culinary, Pastry and Hospitality Center. The throwdown will be judged using WFC’s E.A.T.TM methodology by a panel composed of WFC and Dallas College Officials as well as leading Dallas chefs. Applications for participation in the Last Chance Qualifier are currently being accepted (here) and up to 30 spots are available.
