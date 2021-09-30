Explore a Charming And Popular Tudor-Style Home Listed in University Park

In addition to becoming the Official Higher Education Partner, Dallas College is also being named as the official host and sponsor of World Food Championships‘. WFC will use the Last Chance Qualifier as a way to fill its remaining competitive spots in its 10 category championships: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Steak. “We expect to see about ten of the best Dallas chefs competing in our tournament through this opportunity.” said Mike McCloud, CEO, World Food Championships. “With the help of Dallas College’s culinary program, we are excited to provide this opportunity for local chefs to earn their way into our event.” Last Chance Qualifier participants will be challenged to create their “Signature Dish” in a timed, live-cooking competition hosted at the Dallas College Culinary, Pastry and Hospitality Center. The throwdown will be judged using WFC’s E.A.T.TM methodology by a panel composed of WFC and Dallas College Officials as well as leading Dallas chefs. Applications for participation in the Last Chance Qualifier are currently being accepted (here) and up to 30 spots are available.

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO