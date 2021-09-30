Boy Scouts of America Coastal Georgia Council Starts Their 75th Year of Serving Students Through ScoutReach Program

Boy Scouts of America Coastal Georgia Council kicks off the 75th year of hosting their after-school ScoutReach program. This provides opportunities for over 300 area students to join scouting, who otherwise may not have the resources to participate. This after-school program puts a focus on leadership and an emphasis on urban and rural Scouting. ScoutReach is the BSA’s commitment to giving all youth the opportunity to join Scouting, regardless of their circumstances, neighborhood or ethnic background. The cost of the program is covered by donors of the Coastal Georgia Council and the United Way of the Coastal Empire.