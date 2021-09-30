CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

City of Savannah: Cultural Arts Center, Community Centers to Re-open for City-programmed Events

 6 days ago

The City of Savannah announced on Monday that they would be re-opening cultural arts and community centers for city programming, beginning on Monday, Oct. 4. According to the release, community centers will require temperature checks, face masks, social distancing and capacity limits. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed at building entrances and in common areas, and staff will regularly sanitize highly touched surfaces and equipment.\

