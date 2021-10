Two food trucks out of Los Angeles make stops in Las Vegas with ice cream and water ice. First up, Killer Creamery tours five different Albertsons during the last week of September, bringing all-natural, zero-sugar ice cream. Killer Creamery plans to sample its latest product launch, Killer Sammies, a zero-sugar ice cream sandwich, and showcases its pint flavors. The truck will be at Albertsons at 2910 Bicentennial Parkway in Henderson on September 24 from 3 to 8 p.m.; Albertsons at 1940 Village Center Circle on September 25 from 1 to 6 p.m.; Albertsons at 575 College Drive in Henderson on September 26 from 1 to 6 p.m.; Albertsons at 8410 Farm Road on September 27 from 3 to 8 p.m.; and Albertsons at 7151 W. Craig Road on September 28 from 3 to 8 p.m.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 DAYS AGO